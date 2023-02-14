Wagga Council has announced plans to formulate a housing strategy just hours after serious concerns were raised about the city's lack of one.
On Monday night amid criticism, council passed a zoning application to convert a 12-hectare block of land from the former Turvey Park CSU campus into a residential area.
Located at 20 Hely Avenue, a recently submitted multi-million dollar development application reveals plans to build 89 residential dwellings on the site.
On Tuesday, council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick said council would soon commence work on a housing strategy that could take as little as 12 months to complete.
He said the strategy will look at a whole range of issues including various types of land, housing density.
"Once we understand what the need is, we can start to plan for what might be appropriate moving forward," he said.
Mr Sidgwick said he anticipates this could see options like multi-storey and mixed use housing considered for the city centre.
"We would then work with the marketplace to make those a reality," he said.
In the meantime, he said the newly rezoned site would be a great way to offer much-needed housing in the short term.
"It provides an opportunity for more land to come forward in the short term," he said.
The announcement came on the back of criticism of council's lack of such a strategy at council's meeting on Monday.
Raising concerns about the rezoning of 20 Hely Avenue, councillor Amelia Parkins told the chamber not enough forward thinking has gone into the process, citing the council's lack of a proper housing strategy.
"We're making decisions without guidelines, based on a perceived need for housing no matter what," Cr Parkins said.
"If we truly believe it is the right site for more houses...why aren't we being bold and rezoning it for medium density and getting even more houses," she asked.
"So fundamentally...I'm worried we're not looking at what is best for the future of Wagga. I'm not sure we're looking at the future at all.
"We're not basing our decisions on any sound policy, because we don't have any."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
