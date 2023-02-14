The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Council announces plans for housing strategy to prepare city for the future

Updated February 15 2023 - 11:01am, first published 6:35am
Wagga Council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick (inset) has announced plans to formulate a housing strategy. On Monday council approved plans to rezone CSU's former Turvey Park campus (pictured).

Wagga Council has announced plans to formulate a housing strategy just hours after serious concerns were raised about the city's lack of one.

