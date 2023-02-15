ACCOMPLISHED country jockey Mathew Cahill will soon be back in the saddle.
Cahill's career was at a crossroads last April when he suffered a race fall at Canberra that left him with a fracture of his C1 vertebra.
The 55-year-old was unsure whether he would ride again but the chances now appear better after a recent visit to the specialist.
All going well, Cahill plans to begin riding work in six weeks with the view to a race return after that.
"I saw the specialist a couple of weeks ago and he was happy with how the neck's healed. It's come together pretty nicely, he said," Cahill revealed.
"I can probably start riding work again in six weeks. I'll have pretty intensive physio now for the next five or six weeks and then I'll go ride work and see how it feels."
Cahill hopes some stiffness in the neck can be eradicated through physiotherapy and then he hopes it is full steam towards a return to race riding.
"I'll just see how it holds up, I'll come back and ride a bit of trackwork and if everything's alright, I'll come back and hopefully get another couple of years out of it," he said.
Cahill was enjoying one of his best seasons in a long time when injury struck.
Despite sitting out the last three months of the season, he still claimed his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership.
The doctor's verdict was a welcome relief for Cahill, who thought he may have been finished.
"It's probably the best case scenario. He was 50-50 about whether I should get back on a horse (earlier) but he was quite happy with it the other day," he said.
"You do miss it when it's gone. It takes over everything, the racing the way it is at the moment, you get in the swing of it and then it just stops. It takes a bit of adjusting to, but that's life."
Cahill has ridden more than 2000 winners throughout a distinguished career in the saddle.
...
STAR Corowa sprinter Front Page will make his first public appearance this preparation at Wagga on Friday.
Front Page is down to take part in the second barrier trial over 900m at 6.15pm.
It will be Front Page's first appearance since his impressive performance in the $3 million group one VRC Classic (1200m), where he finished just a length and a half behind Roch 'N' Horse, despite finishing 10th.
Wagga jockey Josh Richards is down to ride and will get his first sit on the 2022 Kosciuszko and Wagga Town Plate winner.
Set to go up against Front Page is Tumbarumba Cup winner Carnival Miss, who is headed towards the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Sumdeel, who is being aimed towards the Wagga Gold Cup, will also kick off her preparation in the trial.
Meantime, in-form Wagga galloper Burrandana is down to trial over 800m at Goulburn on Thursday.
Burrandana has won all three starts this preparation to burst into contention for the Country Championships.
His last win saw his rating rise to 66.
...
WAGGA trainer Darrell Burnet has ruled Supido Beauty out of Saturday week's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Supido Beauty lost few admirers with a credible fifth placing in the Class Three Highway Handicap (1200m) at Randwick earlier this month.
That has proven to be the final run of her campaign, with Burnet opting to put the filly in the paddock.
He is keen to target some races towards the back end of her three-year-old season, while also keeping the door open at a tilt at next year's Country Championships.
...
A NUMBER of Southern District trainers got among the action of the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale this week.
Darrell Burnet forked out $85,000 for an All Too Hard colt out of Tangerine.
Doug Gorrel will target the Inglis' Pink Bonuses with the Star Turn filly out of Sweet Chestnut that he paid $80,000 for.
Mitch Beer secured a Toranado colt, out of Gamba, for $60,000, while also paying $30,000 for a Headwater filly out of Bright Eyes.
Gary Colvin also secured a filly by Supido, out of Seriously, for $30,000.
The latest progeny of Wagga mare My Dear Friend also went under the hammer with the Hellbent colt going to New Zealand after being purchased by Kilgravin Lodge and Waikato Bloodstock for $80,000.
...
STAKES-placed performer The Doctor's Son is set for a stable change.
The Doctor's Son is leaving the John Whitelaw stable at Albury to join Maddy Collins' team at Wagga.
The Doctor's Son, who ran third in the 2021 Albury Gold Cup, has not been sighted since failing to beat a runner home in the Wodonga Cup last November.
A winner on five races and enormously talented on his day, The Doctor's Son has been leased to Collins, who rode him work for two years earlier on in his career.
...
ALL is shaping up well for a return to racing at Carrathool on Saturday.
Carrathool Jockey Club have not raced since 2020 and with the early forecast for a top of 41 degrees on Saturday, it wasn't looking good again.
But that forecast top has now dropped to 37 and Southern District chief steward Liam Martin is comfortable that the meeting will be right to proceed.
"Looking at how the weather is going to play throughout the day, I'm quite comfortable with the meeting," Martin said.
"We'll monitor it on the day and if needed, we can run the meeting quickly and efficiently to avoid the heat."
Level one or two heat restrictions will most likely be in place for both Wagga on Friday and Carrathool on Saturday.
...
NON-raceday trials will be held at Murrumbidgee Turf Club in April.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin said non-raceday trials have been locked in for Wednesday, April 12 on the Wagga Riverside track.
The non-raceday trials at Wagga earlier this month were well-supported and Martin hopes the timing of three weeks out from the Wagga Gold Cup carnival works well for trainers.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Saturday: Carrathool (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Leeton (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
