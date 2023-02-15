The Daily Advertiser
Surprise house winner at Wagga Christian College swim carnival

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Ruby Douglas competes at the Wagga Christian College swim carnival. Picture by Les Smith

For the first time since before the turn of the century, Rentoul have won the Wagga Christian College swimming carnival.

