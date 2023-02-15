For the first time since before the turn of the century, Rentoul have won the Wagga Christian College swimming carnival.
Secondary sport coordinator Blake Cunningham said he can't remember the last time the house won.
The win was well earned by the green team, with just 30 points separating the houses in first to third.
In the first full carnival since before COVID-19, Cunningham was pleased with the enthusiasm from students to get involved.
"We put a lot of effort pre-carnival to building that atmosphere and house pride, because this is the first time for a lot of kids that they've participated in a swimming carnival," Cunningham said.
Two of the standout athletes were age champions Will Carmichael and Ruby Vidler.
Carmichael, who has competed at state levels, was well ahead of his peers and took out the 18 boy's age championship.
"Will went out cleared the field in everything, he's a very strong swimmer and plays a lot of sport, he's represented at state level before and is well and truly ahead of the field," Cunningham said.
"Young Ruby is an upcoming swimmer who was again ahead of her field."
With a house march to open the carnival and plenty of non-competitive and novelty events throughout the day, participation was strong.
Cunningham also congratulated Rentoul house captains Sierra Nelson and Christine Quick for their efforts in marshalling their house athletes, helping to secure enough points to win.
Age group champions
12 years: Charlee Scriber, Harrison Wade.
13 years: Ruby Vidler, Benjamin Robinson.
14 years: Sophie Buchtmann, Jared Owers.
15 years: Stella Wark, Joseph Jarratt.
16 years: Hannah Buchtmann, Brendan Ellis.
17 years: Elsie Russell, Bradley Quick.
18+ years: Emilia Bennett, William Carmichael.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.