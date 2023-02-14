Wagga City Council has adopted a reconciliation plan to strengthen relationships between First Nations people, the council and the wider community.
On Monday, which was also National Apology Day, councillors voted to implement the Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan 2022-2024.
The council's Aboriginal community development officer, Bernard Higgins, said the purpose of the plan was to give organisations and businesses a "template or a guideline to help them with reconciliation".
"On Monday night, we had a couple of people from the community speak about the plan and how important it is to First Nations people that an organisation as important as council is on this journey walking side by side with the First Nations community," Mr Higgins said.
The plan focuses on developing and strengthening relationships with Wiradjuri and First Nations peoples.
It also aims to engage staff and stakeholders in reconciliation, and develop and pilot innovative strategies to empower Wiradjuri and First Nations peoples.
In particular, the plan focuses on four key areas: relationships, respect, opportunities and governance.
Mr Higgins said it was about "helping celebrate the First Nations culture in the community".
"It's also about council giving them a voice and a platform within the community," he said.
Mr Higgins also expressed optimism the plan would help address the lack of respect experienced by First Nations people in the past.
"Historically First Nations people weren't respected enough to be consulted ... and things like this Reconciliation Action Plan [will] help that journey along," he said.
Mr Higgins hoped the plan would open up more opportunities for the First Nations community.
"It's about involving them in things like events and also consultations for projects like Riverside and Pomingalarna," he said.
Addressing the council this week, Aunty Mary Atkinson and Eva Tseros spoke of their support for the plan.
"What is reconciliation? It's at the heart, it's about strengthening relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples for the benefit of all Australians," Ms Atkinson said.
"Reconciliation is an ongoing journey."
Ms Tseros told the council about the lack of opportunities she experienced growing up.
She spoke of experiencing bullying and called on councillors to "change people's point of view".
The Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan was developed after extensive consultation and engagement, and a month-long public exhibition period.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
