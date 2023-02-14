The Daily Advertiser

Council adopts Reconciliation Action Plan to strengthen ties with First Nations community

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 14 2023 - 7:00pm
Aunty Mary Atkinson is supportive of Council's new Reconciliation Action Plan. Picture by Monty Jacka.

Wagga City Council has adopted a reconciliation plan to strengthen relationships between First Nations people, the council and the wider community.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

