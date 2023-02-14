The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University tops national list for graduate employment

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 14 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU has been recognised for it's outstanding graduate employment rate. Picture from file

Charles Sturt University has been recognised as the best university Australia-wide for securing a job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.