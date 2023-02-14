Charles Sturt University has been recognised as the best university Australia-wide for securing a job.
The latest Graduate Outcome Survey (GOS) has revealed CSU graduates are in full-time employment at a higher rate than any other university across the nation.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Conducted by the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching, the results of the 2022 survey show 90.7 per cent of Charles Sturt undergraduates are in full-time employment approximately 4-6 months after completing their studies.
Not only is this figure the highest among Australia's 43 universities, it is also more than 10 per cent above the national average.
The result is also a 6.1 per cent improvement on the previous year.
The study found not only are a greater proportion of CSU graduates finding full-time employment, they are also among Australia's best paid graduates, earning an average salary of $72,000.
CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the latest GOS results provided further proof the university produced sought-after, career-ready graduates.
Professor Leon said the results were a "testament to the quality of our teaching" and also highlighted the strength and value of the relationships students forge with industry leaders they engage with during their studies.
The survey revealed particularly good results for CSU undergraduate disciplines aligned with rehabilitation (96.5 per cent graduates in full-time employment), pharmacy (96.2 per cent), veterinarian science (89.9 per cent) and engineering (87.5 per cent).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.