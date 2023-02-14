FOUR Wagga rugby products have been named in the ACT Brumbies' squad for the Super W season.
Harriet Elleman, Ivy Merlehan, Apryll Green and Biola Dawa have all been named in the final Brumbies squad of 34 for the Super W season.
The four Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) stars return to the squad after having been part of the Brumbies in the past.
Their official inclusion in the squad comes after they all featured for the Brumbies in Wagga on Saturday in the 36-12 loss to Melbourne Rebels.
Brumbies Super W Head coach Scott Fava believes he has the right mix heading into his first season as head coach.
"The 2023 Brumbies Super W Squad is a great mixture of youth and experience with some really exciting fresh faces guided around the field by nine international players," Fava said.
"With numerous spirited performances against South Australia and the Melbourne Rebels over the last two pre-season trials, the selection process was a difficult exercise to reduce from a wider squad of 50 players to 34.
"However, we feel we have settled on a vibrant, exciting and gritty group of women to take on the Super W in 2023."
The final Brumbies squad includes nine internationals.
The Brumbies open their season on Saturday week, March 25, with a trip to Fiji to take on Fijiana Drua.
There was initially seven SIRU players in the Brumbies initial 51-player training squad with four making the final cut.
