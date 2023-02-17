BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This red brick home is sure to impress with impressive street appeal. It's stunning from front to back.
The low-maintenance front yard offers a beautifully hedged fence and electric entry gate for off-street security.
The relaxing main suite features a large walk-in robe and contemporary ensuite with double walk-through shower.
There are three additional generous bedrooms throughout the home, service by the main bathroom with bath, shower, and toilet.
The entryway hall leads to the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.
The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dishwasher and plenty of storage.
The cosy living area is complete with a gas-log fireplace, below the recessed cavity for a TV.
The main living space is filled with natural light, with a skylight, and a large double-glazed sliding door that opens onto the rear yard.
Inside also features a generously-sized laundry with combined linen press.
The rear yard boasts outdoor entertaining with a paved area overlooking the in-ground pool and grassed area.
A single lock-up garage offers drive-through access to the additional lock-up shed to the rear of the home.
Enjoy comfort all year with the gas log fireplace, ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating.
Perfectly positioned in the heart of the medical precinct, directly next to the Base Hospital, this home offers a convenient lifestyle with cafes, restaurants, speciality shops, schools and everything central Wagga has to offer.
