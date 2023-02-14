A strong outing for Mirrabooka house secured them the championship at Wagga Public Schools annual swimming carnival.
Vice Principal Justin Graham said it was a fantastic day for students and teachers alike with plenty of close action in the pool.
"There were lots of close races, no records, but all hotly contested and close finishes," Graham said.
"We had to get in an extra set of eyes everything was going so close.
"Getting our champs and runners up, there was a bit of a wait until the tally was done, there were no foregone conclusions."
Hamish Beggs was the boy's senior champion, while Mirrabooka house captain Chloe Simmonds added senior champion to an already successful day for her house.
Graham said the two athletes have been strong contenders in the pool for many years.
"Hamish and Chloe are strong swimmers, they're also house leaders, and have consistently performed well their whole primary years," Graham said.
In the younger age groups, Ned O'Kane and Tahlia Maher were the 11 year champions, with Jude Flinn and Millicent Rake taking out the junior titles.
As is tradition, the year six swimmers ended the day with a student-teacher-parent relay.
Graham said bragging rights are always up for grabs and this year it was the parents who secured the win.
"The year sixes had a couple of teams represented, but had to settle for the bronze, they just weren't quite up to it this year, but it went down to the wire," he said.
The whole school community got around the day, with Graham receiving plenty of positive feedback from parents on the enthusiasm of students and staff alike.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
