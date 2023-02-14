The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Public School crown Mirrabooka swim carnival champions

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Senior age champion Chloe Simmonds after a race at Wagga Public School's swim carnival. Picture by Les Smith

A strong outing for Mirrabooka house secured them the championship at Wagga Public Schools annual swimming carnival.

