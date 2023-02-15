DWYER House prevailed in an extremely close finish to a successful Sacred Heart Primary School swimming carnival.
Only 15 points separated the four houses at the end of a spirited day's competition at Junee Recreation and Aquatic Centre last week.
While the battle for champion house was a cliffhanger, Sacred Heart Primary School sports coordinator Scott Lucas said it was the attitude of students that was the highlight of the day.
"I'd say getting kids who are usually ones who won't go in a race and go along for the joy of it or because they have to actually going in races and being proud of themselves after they'd done it," Lucas said.
"That was really good to see.
"Besides that, you've got your house leaders in year six who helped out with all the teams, for them to step up in their leadership role really helped the school.
"It was a really good day. We don't really have a huge swimming school I suppose but those kids that give it a go, absolutely loved the day. Kids are cheering on any house, any swimmer, they might not be the best swimmer, but they cheer them on so it was an awesome day."
Junior boy: Harry Treloar 1, Henley Rands 2
Junior girl: Zali Figgis 1, India Dutfield 2
11 years boy: Grayson Kennedy 1, Sullivan Rands 2
11 years girl: Mia Patton 1, Callie Hosie 2
Senior boy: Hamish Curtis 1, Hudson Evans 2
Senior girl: Darcey Figgis 1, Monica Stephen 2
