Tumut Netball Association will be the first in the region to send an all boy's team to the Netball NSW Junior State Titles in July.
As male netball participation at both junior and senior levels grows across the country, the association has decided to nominate their first all boys representative side.
Coach Carmel Lemon said she's noticed more boys coming through junior teams and engaging with the sport at school.
"I think the boy's interest in netball comes from the school competitions, because they play at school and they find it quite enjoyable and fun," Lemon said.
"We're really lucky, especially in Tumut, the teachers at the schools have got a great interest in netball as well, so when they are taking the boys teams to School's Cup, they're not taking them and letting them play basketball, they're actually teaching them the game really well."
With a different playing style to girls, and less of a background in the sport, Lemon said it's a learning curve for both herself and the team.
"They have different skill sets to the girls, sometimes you need to slow them down a bit," she said.
Working with the boys, Lemon said there's a lot of cross-sport translating as the boys tell her what is within the rules in their other sports and she helps them find the new boundaries in netball.
"I don't know much about basketball, but they can explain to me how they can defend and how they can contact, and then I can help them translate that into being as good a defenders, but within the netball rules."
The team was selected through expression of interest and has been competing together in the local Tuesday evening competition as preparation for the state titles.
Lemon said the boys have embraced their roles within netball which has a reputation as a 'girls' sport.
She believes that representative pathway opportunities are important to small associations such as Tumut and she's glad to see the team will get the experience to play for their association.
With no expectations heading into the state titles, Lemon said they're remaining realistic about the boy's experience within the game.
"We've also come with a balancing act because netball's not their first love, I have to take into account, and it happens with small towns, the other sports they play," Lemon said.
"So while we're still going to do a lot of preparation, I have to take into account that basketball or football or cricket may be their first love, and we just have to work with them."
Tumut Netball Association's under 14's boy's side will compete at the Netball NSW Junior State Titles in July.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
