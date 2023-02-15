The Daily Advertiser

Tumut netball to take boys to State Titles

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 15 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
Tumut Netball Association's first all boy's side to go to the Junior State Titles. Picture supplied

Tumut Netball Association will be the first in the region to send an all boy's team to the Netball NSW Junior State Titles in July.

