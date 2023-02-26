In the five years since the first same sex couple tied the knot in New South Wales, more are getting married than ever.
While marriages per capita in Australia have declined sharply since 2019, same sex couples are making up a larger portion of Australia's happily wedded partners.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) the decline in overall marriages was largely driven by social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, while unrealised demand following the nation wide legalisation of marriage equality has kept the numbers of same sex weddings steadier.
A spokesperson for the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages said 97 same-sex couples have wed in the Riverina as of February 14 2023.
Although this is a smaller than representative portion of the more than 7500 same-sex couples that have married in NSW, it may come as a surprise to some in what has historically been considered one of the most conservative parts of the state.
Natalie and Tahni Baxter said their vows in November last year, and say it was the best day of their lives.
Natalie said she hopes their marriage helps normalise same sex relationships, outside of the context of more flamboyant events, like Mardi Gras.
"We were proud of our relationship, and wanted to make that public commitment," Mrs Baxter said.
"My parents say they've never seen me more myself ... It was the best day of my life.
"I just wish everyone could be comfortable being themselves ... you still hear so many stories about people trying to come out, who just can't."
Minister Yvonne Ghavalas of the Pilgrim Uniting Church in Glenfield officiated one of Wagga's first same-sex marriages.
While same-sex marriage and Christian wedding may seem like polar opposites, she wants same sex-couples to know they are welcome in her church.
"Since the legalisation of same-gender marriage, only one couple has asked me to officiate at their church wedding," Minister Ghavalas said.
"I was delighted to be able to say 'yes' to creating a joyful space in which to celebrate the uniqueness of a wonderful couple, their commitment to one another, and their desire to have their union blessed by god before all of their family and friends.
"The joy, the warmth, the love in that sacred space will be something that I carry with me for a long time."
Female-female couples are getting married in greater numbers than male-male pairs locally, with 73 and 24 marriages respectively. This is in line with the national trend, which has consistently shown more female couples wedding than male.
