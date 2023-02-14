The Daily Advertiser

Dale Andrew Draper, charged with drug and weapons offences, refused bail by Wagga Local Court

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has appeared at Wagga Local Court charged with several drug related offences. File picture

A man has been refused bail on multiple drug offences after police found methamphetamine and other drugs during a vehicle stop earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.