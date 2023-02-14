A man has been refused bail on multiple drug offences after police found methamphetamine and other drugs during a vehicle stop earlier this year.
Officers from the Riverina Police District stopped a vehicle on Lae Avenue in Ashmont for random testing about 8.30pm on January 7.
Police said the driver - a woman aged 35 - returned a positive roadside drug test.
Checks revealed the passenger, a 41-year-old man, was subject to a firearms prohibition order.
A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered prescription medication and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
The man and woman were arrested and taken to Wagga police station but were later released, pending further inquiries.
Police seized the vehicle and electronic devices, and located additional prohibited drugs allegedly concealed inside the vehicle.
Following inquiries, police arrested the man on Lae Avenue about 10am on Monday.
A firearms prohibition order search was executed at a home on Poulton Street in Ashmont, where police seized cannabis, steroids and a flick knife.
The man was taken to Wagga police station where he was charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and one count each of supplying prohibited drug, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, and using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
The man, identified in court as Dale Andrew Draper, was refused in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.
Draper will next appear in court on March 1.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
