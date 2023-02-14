The Daily Advertiser

A back injury has put the Group Nine season of Temora prop Zach Starr in doubt

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora prop Zach Starr tangles with Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow at Nixon Park last season. Picture by Madeline Begley

TEMORA face the prospect of being without prop Zach Starr for a significant chunk of the Group Nine season due to a back injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.