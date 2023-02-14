TEMORA face the prospect of being without prop Zach Starr for a significant chunk of the Group Nine season due to a back injury.
Starr re-aggravated a back injury in Riverina's trial win over Western at Alfred Oval, Young on Sunday.
The 25-year-old has bone bruising to his L4 and L5 vertebra and will wait until the bruising has gone before pulling on the boots this season.
The injury is a massive blow to Temora's hopes of improving on last year's semi-finals appearance, with Starr finishing second behind Lachlan Bristow in the Weissel Medal.
Starr revealed the worst case scenario would see him miss the entire Group Nine season.
"I'll be out for a while because there's nothing I can do for the bone bruising except give it time to heal," Starr said.
"As to how much I don't know. I'll wait and see how it's feeling in a few months time. I'll go back and have another MRI and see how the bone bruising is going and hopefully it's going down.
"I'll sit out as long as I can, there's every chance I may not play this year but hopefully I'll be back. It depends how it goes.
"I've been playing cricket and footy non-stop for the last eight or nine years so I don't really give it a chance to give it a spell."
While it is bad news for Temora, the outlook is brighter for Kooringal Colts.
Starr does not expect to miss a game of cricket for Colts, who he has helped steer into second spot on the ladder with just two rounds remaining.
Starr has been Colts' leading run scorer with 277 at an average of 46.1, as well as chiming in with two wickets with the ball.
"Playing cricket seems to be fine," he explained.
Starr said he is in a much better place now than he was on Sunday.
"I was a bit worried there for 20 minutes, half an hour there on Sunday but once I had a shower, it settled down and it was just how it's been feeling for the last couple of months," he said.
"Back in early November, I landed on my tail bone. I ended up with bone bruising in my L4 and L5. Just the impact and the contact of football re-aggravated it because I've been playing cricket all season pain free.
"I'm still going to be training with the Temora boys when I can, it will just be no contact, pretty much, for a while."
