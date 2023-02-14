Competition was tight all day at the Henschke Catholic Primary School swimming carnival, but it was Jones house that secured the win come home time.
Ending the day with a strong 188 points, they were followed by Nagel (171 points), Bishop (159 points) and Fatima (147 points).
Sports coordinator Simon Shields said it was a great community day with strong participation from students and plenty of parent helpers too.
"It went really well. We had quite a few parents there and quite a few parents giving us a hand with time keeping and things, it went really smoothly and the kids had a good time," Shields said.
The school ran both 25 and 50 metre races, with students aged eight and above able to participate.
"The kids had a great time, we had lots of kids that if they couldn't swim the 50 metres, they had a go at the 25 metre races, they all had a go," Shields said.
"There was lots of cheering and our house captains made up new songs for their teams and taught them those."
To finish out the day was a classic teachers versus students relay, though the teachers needed a bit of extra help to get there.
"We had to do five because a few didn't think they'd make the full 50 metres," he said.
Following the event, 61 students qualified for the diocese swimming carnival on Thursday at Oasis Centre.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
