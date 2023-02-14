After one week of placement in the Riverina, medical student Chloe Campbell is already enjoying getting stuck into the practical side of her training.
She's part of the first cohort of about 40 students to study rural medicine at Charles Sturt University, offered in partnership with the University of Western Sydney at the Orange campus.
Along with three other students, Ms Campbell will now complete three years of placement at the Riverina Clinical Region, with Wagga as her base.
Students also spend time in Finley and Temora.
"We get to lay down some roots and some experience in the area to hopefully stick around," she said.
"We're really lucky in the Riverina area, we're one of the only [placement regions] in which our base hospital is also an intern hospital, so if we decide we want to stay in Wagga, we can apply to stay in the same area."
Ms Campbell grew up on a farm near the Snowy Mountains town of Bombala. After studying nursing at CSU in Wagga, and a bit of encouragement from her colleagues, she decided to give medicine a crack.
While she still changes her mind frequently on what she would like to specialise in, Ms Campbell said her passion lies in obstetrics and gynaecology, something that's difficult to access in regional and remote areas.
"Women GPs that specialise in women's health are just rare as hen's teeth, and they're booked up all the time," she said.
"I've seen a lot of the impacts on women's health in rural areas, so I'd love to one day be able to do some locum work."
Head of Campus at the Riverina Clinical Region Professor Len Bruce said students would learn skills essential for general practice, surgery, medicine, emergency medicine and community health over the next three years.
"Students will have the opportunity to develop an understanding of rural generalist medicine and of the roles of rural generalists, including general practitioners and specialists working collegially with them to benefit rural health outcomes in a community," he said.
"Students will gain first-hand insights into the patient's journey through the health system and the role each health provider contributes to patient care."
There are nine clinical school networks across the state for students studying a Doctor of Medicine at CSU, aimed to let students study in the regions they would like to continue to work in after they graduate.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
