The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Lewis Pulver guides Mater Dei Catholic College to round three win over The Riverina Anglican College

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewis Pulver in action on his way to an important 46 for Mater Dei Catholic College against The Riverina Anglican College at Michael Slater Oval on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley

MATER Dei Catholic College are in the box seat to land a spot in the Byrnes Shield final after an important win over The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.