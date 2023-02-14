MATER Dei Catholic College are in the box seat to land a spot in the Byrnes Shield final after an important win over The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
Mater Dei became the first school to record a second win in the competition with a 28-run win over TRAC at Michael Slater Oval on Monday night.
The unpredictable nature of the schoolboy competition continued in round three as Kildare Catholic College recorded their first win, a seven-wicket victory over Kooringal High School.
Mater Dei captain Lewis Pulver again led the charge for Mater Dei, top scoring with 46 in their total of 5-122 off 20 overs.
TRAC, minus the in-form Jack Glanvill, were restricted to 8-94 in reply.
Mater Dei sports coordinator Nathan Irvine acknowledged the importance of the win over TRAC.
"Yeah definitely, with the loss to Kooringal in the first game, you can't afford to lose two or you risk not going through so all of our remaining games are must-wins," Irvine said.
"TRAC normally do well in their CIS competition and they did well last week. I think they might have been missing a couple of players who might have been handy for them but the boys played really well so it was good to get a win over them."
Irvine said Pulver played an important role in the win.
"Yeah he's our captain and obviously is getting a run in and out of Lake Albert's first grade this year so he's a really solid player for us," he said.
"He batted steady early and then lifted the run rate to that six an over mark and was unlucky, he got caught on the boundary hitting a straight shot that was going for six that would have brought up his 50 but his last two innings, he's really controlled the game for us, which has been crucial.
"Then he opens the bowling with his spin as well. He and Jed Guthrie were really tight in the first five overs, which put the pressure on then for TRAC, in terms of chasing down the total."
Connor Manson was the star in Kildare's victory, claiming 2-28 with the ball and then guiding his team home with an unbeaten 63.
Mater Dei have the bye in the next round, with TRAC looking to rebound against Kooringal High in what is their last pool game of the competition on Wednesday. Kildare will play Wagga High in the other fixture.
The results of Wednesday's round four will determine whether Mater Dei's final round clash with Kildare next Monday is a must-win or not.
With two rounds remaining, all five teams have recorded at least one win and can still play in the final, set for Robertson Oval on Monday, February 27.
Mater Dei 5-122 (L Pulver 46, B Edmonds 35) d TRAC 8-94 (H Jenkins 21, D Kalmeier 21; L Crittenden 2-11)
Kildare 3-131 (C Manson 63 not out, A Sing 26) d Kooringal High 3-130 (C Henderson 48 not out, A Weightman 32; C Manson 2-28).
