Punters are eagerly preparing themselves for a top day of racing on Saturday with the first Carrathool Cup to launch after being halted for the last two years.
It's hoped well over 1000 will attend for the iconic bush meet, and new amenities and additions will draw in the masses.
Despite some fears of the temperature climbing into the 40s, President Hamish Armstrong says weather predictions now indicate it will be a hot but fair 36 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology's predictions for Saturday reached 41 degrees at the weekend, but has since wound back to the higher 30s.
"With COVID impacting us the last couple of years, we're hoping for a thousand and upwards to attend," Mr Armstrong said.
All the old favorite features will be thrown in such as the Jillaroo and Jackaroo Dash foot races and Fashions on the Field.
"It's going to be great to make the big return," Mr Armstrong said.
"In 2021 it was a flat out lockdown and nobody was allowed to do anything. In 2022 the restrictions made it not worth holding. We would have had to increase the security and have everyone seated which would have been a nightmare.
"This year is going to be special. It's an honour to be serving as president for my first cup.
"In those quiet COVID years, we've been busy enhancing the amenities, installing some big sheds, a new kitchen and plenty more. I look forward to seeing everyone having a good time."
The Carrathool Cup and $22,000 in prize money will be on offer, along with a program of six races.
The first race will start at 1.30pm, however if the heat increases they may run quicker than anticipated.
Awards will be given to the most successful jockey, the most successful trainer, cup jockey and cup trainer.
The famous Jillaroo Sprint and Jackaroo Dash will be held between the fifth and sixth races.
MIA Coaches will be running bus services to the event from Griffith.
"We'll be having the Griffith Kebab Cartel while Rotary will be cooking until late and there will be a breakfast the following day," Mr Armstrong said.
"NSW Transport will also have a breathalyser available on Sunday."
Gates for the event will open at 11am as well as the bar which is expected to run until late.
Children's fashions will be at 2pm and the main Fashions of the Field will be at 2:30pm
EFTPOS facilities will not be available at the race course and no glass will be allowed.
Entry at the gate will be $25 on the day, however there is an early bird special of $20 for those who book online.
Further details can be found here.
