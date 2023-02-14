A key agricultural event is helping target heart health among some of the people most at risk of heart disease.
Initiated by Bayer and Active Farmers, farmers and members of the wider agricultural community can receive a free heart check at the Grains Research Development Corporation (GRDC) update meeting, currently happening in Wagga.
Bayer's ANZ Medical Director and Cardiologist Dr Eduardo Pimenta said attendees could visit a registered nurse - based at the entrance of the meeting at Charles Sturt University's Joyes Hall - who would conduct a heart and diabetes check for signs that might point to a higher risk of coronary heart disease.
"We are offering a screening for the three most important factors, which are blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes," he said.
"People may have very high blood pressure, very high sugar levels, very high cholesterol levels, and they don't feel it. Usually when they do it's because they need to be rushed to the hospital."
Hospitalisation rates for people with coronary heart disease were 1.5 times higher in remote and very remote areas of Australia in 2020, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).
Between 2015 and 2020, the disease was the leading cause of death in remote areas, with a lack of health services one of the driving factors.
"We're trying to raise awareness of the health problems in farming communities," Active Farmers chief executive Justin Sampson said.
"I'd encourage all people on the land or in farming communities to do the regular checks."
The checkups are available to everyone at the GRDC today, Wednesday, February 15.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
