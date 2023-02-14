The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 15

Updated February 15 2023 - 7:22am, first published 5:30am
Letters: Lockhart Hybrid Renewable Energy Plant will power ahead

PROJECT SET TO POWER AHEAD

In response to Neil Eigland's letter ("Where is solar project at?", February 11), the Lockhart Hybrid Renewable Energy Plant will hopefully start construction in a month, pending approval.

