Letters: Lockhart Hybrid Renewable Energy Plant will power ahead

Coupled with a unique electrical design of having a battery (BESS) AC connected to a solar farm, with a single point of connection, using a power plant controller to ensure the plant operates within its limits, means both AEMO and EE have taken a long-time to understand the workings of the plant and approve it. That work is hopefully now fully resolved. The support from the federal government through Michael McCormack along with Lockhart Shire Council has been outstanding. Much-needed support from the federal government agency the Australian Renewable Energy Agency was not forthcoming, nor from the NSW government, which also slowed the development.

