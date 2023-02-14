Letters: Lockhart Hybrid Renewable Energy Plant will power ahead

In response to Neil Eigland's letter ("Where is solar project at?", February 11), the Lockhart Hybrid Renewable Energy Plant will hopefully start construction in a month, pending approval.
The critical stage in the application to connect to the grid is clearance from both Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and Essential Energy (EE), as we are plugging into the EE grid and as a scheduled plant, needs also approval from AEMO.
The project can't progress without that clearance in the form of a 5.3.4a letter. Once issued my company, BET, has finance confirmed to build the plant. The process to gain the approval under a Chapter 5 application is extremely complex, very frustrating, very expensive (over $3 million spent to date in cash and kind) and it seems - takes ages.
We are years behind schedule. A core problem has been the supply of data necessary to support the application to AEMO and EE from the inverter supplier - SMA.
Coupled with a unique electrical design of having a battery (BESS) AC connected to a solar farm, with a single point of connection, using a power plant controller to ensure the plant operates within its limits, means both AEMO and EE have taken a long-time to understand the workings of the plant and approve it. That work is hopefully now fully resolved. The support from the federal government through Michael McCormack along with Lockhart Shire Council has been outstanding. Much-needed support from the federal government agency the Australian Renewable Energy Agency was not forthcoming, nor from the NSW government, which also slowed the development.
The full story would require a long article, but the short story is we are expecting AEMO and EE to clear the project over the next few weeks. Then full steam ahead.
For the past five years, federal Labor have attacked the federal Coalition about decisions of funding made within ministries. Bridget McKenzie's colour-coded 'sports grants' funding was a prime example. It is also important to mention the criticism was quite often fair, justified and validated the establishment of the Integrity Commission.
However, because the Coalition predominantly employ more ministerial staffers to provide advice, (as they don't trust advice from their departments heads who tend to be left-leaning), Coalition leaders face greater scrutiny by the departments. Misconduct, like the sports grant funding, leads to whistleblowers notifying the media etc.
What concerns me is, as a general rule, Labor doesn't as often draw on advice from ministerial staff. They tend to seek advice from department heads. I believe right now, without department heads providing the checks and balances to ministerial decision making as in the case with the Coalition, there is greater opportunity for misappropriation of funding. Indeed, there is greater potential for corruption as Labor can scapegoat department officials.
I hope Labor's integrity commission recognises the difference in leadership style between Labor and Coalition, and use their newly-established powers to monitor the relationships and interactions between not only ministers and their staff, but ministers and their interactions with their heads of department within federal government.
