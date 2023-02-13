A development comprising almost 100 homes in the heart of Wagga is one step closer to completion despite serious concerns raised over the planning process at this week's council meeting.
On Monday night Wagga councillors voted to approve a rezoning application on Charles Sturt University's former Turvey Park campus for a $5.78 million 89-lot housing development.
The proposal, submitted by Signature Care Holdings, will now see 12 hectares of land at 20 Hely Avenue in Turvey Park, become residential land.
But Councillor Amelia Parkins raised serious concerns about the consultation process, telling the chamber she had been speaking with some Hely Avenue residents, some of whom weren't even aware of the planned development.
And while not completely against building new houses on that site, Cr Parkins criticised the apparent lack of community consultation raising concerns about the fact there were no submissions following the document's recent 28-day public exhibition period.
She also raised concerns about the significance of removing the land zoned for education, and the cost this might have on availability of future education facilities when the population grows.
Cr Parkins further criticised the proposal saying council doesn't have a coherent housing strategy for Wagga's future.
Meanwhile, deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon acknowledged this problem and said it is essential to have a housing strategy in place, so as to avoid "leaving development in the hands of the market."
Cr McKinnon said "housing needs to be looked at as a basic human right and not just as a commodity."
In a surprise turnaround, Councillor Tim Koschel said it was one of very few times he had changed his mind on a report after entering the chamber.
While initially in favour of rezoning the land, he said the concerns raised led him to back calls to instead defer the report.
"If Hely Avenue hasn't been consulted, it really raises a lot of questions," he said.
But Councillor Rod Kendall argued proper consultation was carried out.
"I believe there was considerable public knowledge [about it]," he said, pointing out "several media articles" have also been written about it.
Cr Kendall said he went past the site several times during the consultation period and noted the council had advertising on the fences around the land in question.
"I don't know how people living nearby can say they weren't consulted," he said.
Cr Hayes acknowledged concerns raised by Cr Parkins, but could not support deferring the housing project.
Crs Davies, Foley, Hayes, Kendall, McKinnon and Tout voted to back the rezoning proposal, while Crs Henderson, Koschel and Parkins opposed the motion.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
