By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Blair Walsh gets a shot away during his innings of 41no against St Michaels Red. His innings helping the Blues notch up a 72-run victory. Pictures by Les Smith

After a slow start to their season, South Wagga's under 13's side is starting to find some serious form at the right time of year.

