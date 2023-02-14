After a slow start to their season, South Wagga's under 13's side is starting to find some serious form at the right time of year.
After their first two matches were abandoned due to wet weather, the Blues then went on to lose their next two matches.
However, since then they have won four of their last five matches with their latest win coming against St Michaels Red on Friday afternoon.
Coach Greg Crowe has been impressed with his side, with them bouncing back from a slow start to the season.
"Yeah it's pretty good," Crowe said.
"They had a pretty slow start with a couple of losses, but since then they have got on a bit of a roll which is good."
Sent into bat by St Michaels, the Blues ended up posting 7-180 off their 25 overs with Blair Walsh leading the way with 41no while Jared Henman (24) and Archer Nimmo (23) both made solid contributions at the top of the order.
The Blues were then able to restrict St Michaels to 6-108 from their 25 overs with Henman (2-4) and Nimmo (2-10) also showcasing their abilities with the ball.
Crowe was happy with the performance from his side with them recording a 72-run win while keeping themselves in contention for a top of the table finish.
"Yeah the boys performed pretty well," he said.
"We've been trying to get a full game together and that was pretty good.
"Their bowling and fielding was really good this week, we have been working on that at training and they came out and performed."
Ryder Spencer (33no) led the way for St Michaels with the bat while Oliver Miles (1-6) finished with the best figures with the ball.
With two rounds to go before finals, the Blues sit second with them to face off against Kooringal (third) and St Michaels Blue (first) to round out the regular season.
In under 16's action, South Wagga Blue (9-124) grabbed victory over South Wagga White (4-115) while St Michaels (9-131) defeated Lake Albert Gold (105).
Wagga RSL Black (2-73) also defeated Wagga RSL Orange (7-72) while Lake Albert Maroon (3-169) continued their great season with them taking victory against Wagga City (5-167).
Under 14's saw Lake Albert Maroon (6-128) defeat South Wagga (6-127) while St Michaels (9-129) grabbed victory against Wagga City (8-128).
Lake Albert Gold (6-159) also recorded another strong victory with them defeating Wagga RSL (7-106).
Under 12's saw Kooringal Gold (8-142) defeat Lake Albert Gold (5-93) while Lake Albert Maroon (2-47) kept their undefeated streak alive after they took victory against St Michaels (8-44) with Isaac Quintal (3-2) leading the way with the ball for the Bulls.
