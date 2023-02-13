Wagga Vipers have named their club and team captains ahead of the Junior State Cup at Jubilee Park this weekend.
Club president Marc Lawrence said coaches have been watching players since trials for both commitment to their team and overall attitudes to select the captains.
Long-time Vipers Annie Vonarx and Ethan Semple were named club captains at Sunday's Club Day. The duo were nominated for the roles by their under 18 coaches, with Lawrence pleased with their selections.
"Annie's been a mainstay in our under 18's team coming through the last couple of years, and beyond," Lawrence said.
"She's a really tough competitor, lovely girl, she'll do the role quite well.
"Ethan was our boy, he's been involved for a long time with his family and travels up from Albury probably four times a week to play in our competitions.
"His commitment to touch is incredible, he's a fantastic kid and a fantastic player."
Lawrence said those selected to take on captaincy roles were all grateful for the opportunity, with the younger age groups particularly excited.
"A lot of the younger ones see the whole week as a really fun time, it's really exciting for them," he said,.
Also announced was the Wagga Touch Association referee team, with three young referees, Jack Rodham, Tate O'Mara, and Samuel Pike, to make their Junior State Cup debuts. "We've got quite a good bunch of referees at Wagga, we're quote lucky to have really good and experienced referees," he said.
Wagga Vipers Junior State Cup captains
Boys: Tom Patton, Harry Eade (u10), Chett O'Mara, Jed Rose, Hudson Evans (u12), Ruben Evans, Levi Baggio (u14), Ash Wolter, Tyler Jordan (u16), Ethan Semple (u18).
Girls: Lacey Macri, Andie Lawrence (u10), Zara Connolly, Monica Stephen (u12), Kew Kahuroa, Jordyn McFadden (u14), Anabelle Willis, Holly Williams (u16), Annabelle Vonarx, Shayla Watson (u18).
Junior State Cup referees
Jack Rodham (debut), Tate O'Mara (debut), Samuel Pike (debut), Sean Bremer, Damon Hurst, Kyle Burgess, Julie Bradley, Rod Bryne, Emily Pike, Charlie Cheesley, Stephen Pike, Peter Millington, Blake Richards, Phil Horwell, Dave Baggio.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
