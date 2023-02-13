The introduction of a new "Lizard Lane" at Koorignal High School's annual swimming carnival on Monday morning brought more than just the usual athletes into the pool.
"It was a really good day, we had lots of students and lots of participation," McCarthy said.
Sport coordinator Jess McCarthy said the Lizard Lane was a non-competitive lane open to swimmers who wanted to earn house points without joining a competitive race.
"There were no records broken but we had a lane that you could get in all day for participation points, rather than just competitive races.
"It was something new for our school, we referred to it as our Lizard Lane and kids just swam a lap, any stroke, any pace, they could swim along the wall if they wanted to, and they would get one house point once they finished."
McCarthy said the idea was so popular that there was a line of students waiting to use the lane for most of the day.
It also helped increase participation from students who might not have entered the water otherwise.
"Some kids that probably wouldn't swim in a competitive race probably got five or 10 points throughout the day just by jumping in there," she said.
The 2023 carnival was won by Bidgee, in their second win in the last four years, with McCarthy saying the house has become a dark horse of the annual swimming carnival.
Kooringal High School 2023 age group champions
12 years: Eliza Petterson.
13 years: Jack Lawrence, Eliza Makeham.
14 years: Josh Haisell, Evie Perry.
15 years: Josh Healy, Jade Eastwood.
16 years: Cooper Gray, Charlotte Makeham.
Opens: Tyler Byrne, Mia Graham.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
