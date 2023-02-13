Despite having no substitutes to rely on and the summer sun beating down on them, Wagga City Wanderers under 17's side put on a show at their first pre-season run in Bathurst on the weekend.
Coach Rob Buik said he was impressed with the side's performance at the Proctor Park Challenge against some tough competition.
"We were really happy with the performance, we didn't go with any expectations, we just wanted to go and enjoy it," Buik said.
With more than 120 teams competing, and knowledge that recruiters and talent identifiers would be there, Buik said it was a good chance for players to be seen as they head into the season proper.
"It was good for the program, I don't think a lot of people realise a lot of pathways you can take need to be through the Wanderers, and that you do get a better chance to go to different tournaments in the program, because a lot of clubs don't put teams into these tournaments," he said.
"It was a good chance for our players to be seen by selectors for talent programs."
Initially taking 15 players, outside commitments dropped the squad to just 11 and Buik was forced to play smart, resting players on-field where possible, making it to the finals on Sunday.
"We didn't know if we would make it to the finals, and then when we did we had other teams saying they couldn't believe we did that with just 11 players," he said.
Their first chance to play together, Buik said it was hard to single out individual players.
"We have a new player named Elizabeth Dumpleton, she came from Hanwood, and she came good, she scored three goals for us," he said.
"Ella Barrell, she played for the Wanderers last year, she played well, Grace Cooper scored a lovely goal, she actually played really well all weekend for us.
"Grace Holaj, played exceptionally well in the back this weekend, Amy Casnave assisted her, and also played very well in the back.
"Overall, we were very happy with the performance, we just said go out and enjoy it."
With four new faces entering the squad, Buik was happy with how the side merged for their first games together.
Buik said that the main thing was the team was enjoying their time on the field.
"We'll continue on with pre-season preparation now, the club is looking at where we'll play in the Capital Football League, we're still looking at our numbers too," he said.
Buik has stepped up into the under 17's coaching position after leading the under 15's last year.
At the start of 2022 the club had just 10 players in the age group but managed to get to fifth on the ladder.
With an expected 15-16 player squad this year, Buik said players are more experienced in the higher level environments and are more used to coaching expectations within the Wanderers system.
"A lot of them have had experience at the state level now, they bring that experience back with them, you need that for your development," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
