Wanderers make finals with bare-bones side

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Wagga City Wanderers under 17's at the Proctor Park Challenge in Bathurst. Picture supplied.

Despite having no substitutes to rely on and the summer sun beating down on them, Wagga City Wanderers under 17's side put on a show at their first pre-season run in Bathurst on the weekend.

