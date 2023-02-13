After years of waiting, a notorious black spot Gobbagombalin intersection is set to become a whole lot safer.
Wagga City Council has revealed lighting will be installed at the junction of Pine Gully and Old Narrandera roads within weeks.
Gobbagombalin resident Shantal Armstrong has welcomed the news.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The intersection, located within a 70km/h speed limit zone, is currently enveloped in darkness at night and Ms Armstrong said the quicker lights were installed the better.
In response to a question to Monday night's meeting, the council said a purchase order was made in December to a local contractor to install three lights at the intersection and they were expected to be operational in March.
It comes just weeks after the intersection's road surface was upgraded.
In the long-term, the council plans to install a roundabout at the location.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.