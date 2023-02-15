Narrandera has continued to build ahead of the upcoming season with them welcoming Blake Renet back to the Eagles.
Renet spent the 2018-19 seasons with the Eagles where he played 30 first grade games before returning back to Ainslie playing eight games in 2021.
Renet missed the entire 2022 season in Canberra due to an ankle injury and the Tricolours had announced in November that he would be remaining at the club for 2023.
However, the Eagles announced last week that they had signed Renet for the upcoming season with coach Shaun Brooker excited to have him on board.
"We're very happy to have him back at the club," Brooker said.
"He's a good kid that can play forward, mid or back, so he has a lot of strings to his bow.
"He's a lovely left foot kick and the other players that have played with him are looking forward to him coming back."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Although having a prior connection to the club, Brooker admitted that Canberra based trio Luke McKay and Tom and Jack Powell were pretty influential in getting Renet to sign with the Eagles.
"He knows Luke quite well and he obviously knows the Powell boys," he said.
"It's also a good connection for them as they obviously train together in Canberra and it's great that he's not coming over not knowing anyone."
Renet and the Powell brothers headline the Eagles recruits for the upcoming season with them also welcoming Blake Gleeson on board.
Brooker is relatively pleased with how the side is shaping up however did admit that losing Fergus Inglis was a big loss for the Eagles.
"We've lost a couple including Ferg going to Collingullie to play with his brother," he said.
"But you can't deny that and it's a great thing for Ferg and his brother.
"But what we've brought to the club, obviously they can play footy but bottom line is they are good people as well."
Brooker was also excited to be welcoming Shane Mumford on board for the game against Wagga Tigers on June 3.
"Yeah it's cool," he said.
"We are hoping the South West draw will go in our favour as well as he's coming up on Friday night and going to do Auskick with the little ones.
"If we can get all day footy and netball then he can spend some time with the 11's, 13's and 15's.
"He is then going to be playing senior footy that afternoon and he's doing a sportsman's night which is fantastic.
"You probably have to give credit to a bloke like Graham Flynn and his connection with his son Matt at the Giants.
"They've been working on it a fair while, so to see it come to fruition is great."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.