The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera will welcome Blake Renet back to the Eagles for the upcoming Riverina League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 15 2023 - 12:30pm
Blake Renet (right) is set to make his return to the Eagles for the upcoming season after a couple of seasons back at Ainslie. Picture by Les Smith

Narrandera has continued to build ahead of the upcoming season with them welcoming Blake Renet back to the Eagles.

