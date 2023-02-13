Steam train enthusiast are in for a treat as The Picnic Train looks to make a return to Wagga for the first time in over two years.
The Picnic train will be doing two rides in Wagga through Uranqunity during the first weekend of March.
The Picnic Train marketing manager David Bottin said the last time the train visited Wagga was in June of 2019, so it has been a while since residents have had the opportunity to view the 'one of a kind' heritage train.
"We like to bring the train out bush at least once or twice a year and this time we thought we would head south," Mr Bottin said.
The train will also be visiting Junee ahead of Wagga, but tickets for the Junee ride has already sold out.
"We're a heritage train, so we have classic NSW carriages from the 1930s, more importantly, we love steam locomotives, so we have two locomotives that we use and we have a new one," Mr Bottin said.
"We're not sure which one we will be bringing to Wagga though."
Mr Bottin said it is a perfect day out for the entire family.
"It's an opportunity to take the family for a run and enjoy the sights and sounds of the locomotive," he said.
"It's a steam train journey and everyone loves steam trains from children right down to the grandparents and you wouldn't see to many in Wagga these days.
The Picnic Train will be in Wagga on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday March 5, and will loop around starting from Wagga to Uranqunity.
To book a ticket visit: https://www.picnictrain.com.au/wagga-picnic-train
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
