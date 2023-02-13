The Daily Advertiser

Picnic Train to visit Junee, Wagga after a two-year hiatus

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 13 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Picnic Train is set to visit Wagga in March. Picture supplied

Steam train enthusiast are in for a treat as The Picnic Train looks to make a return to Wagga for the first time in over two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.