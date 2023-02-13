THE Murrumbidgee Local Health District says there will be no changes to its current boundaries, despite one Riverina politician's push to shake-up the sector.
At her recent election campaign launch, independent Member for Murray Helen Dalton said she would fight for areas in her electorate to be removed from the MLHD should she be successful at the upcoming state election.
The MLHD covers 125,243 square kilometres across southern NSW, stretching from the Snowy Mountains in the east to Hillston in the northwest and along the Victorian border.
Mrs Dalton has said she would create a new health district, but the idea has been rejected by the MLHD.
"The MLHD is huge and they want us to travel to Wagga for health services which is inappropriate," Mrs Dalton said last week.
"Wagga is not local for us."
Mrs Dalton said the long distances people had to travel were particularly problematic for communities like Goolgowi and Hillston, and were putting lives at risk.
"We are always having to cop it in the neck and pay extra for travel, accommodation and other services simply because of where we live," she said.
A spokesperson for the MLHD said there were no plans to change the current boundaries of the health district.
"The MLHD is committed to ensuring all patients can access the highest-quality health care and support as quickly as possible, no matter where they live or what level of care they need," the spokesperson said.
Constituents across the board have long been calling for improved access to health services, providers and programs. Health staff living and working in the area have also been calling for better pay, improved staff-to-patient ratios and more workers for the regional system.
Mrs Dalton has been an advocate for these priorities and said she believes the MLHD doesn't prioritise the needs of smaller communities.
However, this claim was rejected by the MLHD.
"With more than 5000 staff working cohesively across 33 hospitals and 12 primary health care centres, the MLHD has well-established networks that operate efficiently to ensure our unique blend of regional and rural communities have access to the healthcare services they need," the MLHD spokesperson said.
"Our dedicated and hard-working staff are committed to the MLHD's four priorities of holistic health and wellbeing; lifting health outcomes; locally led reforms, and workforce at its best."
