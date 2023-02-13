The Daily Advertiser

Riverina tuned up for their Country Championships campaign with a 26-18 win over Western

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:20pm
Riverina Bulls coach Aaron Gorrell talks to his squad at a recent training session in Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

AARON Gorrell kicked off his tenure as Riverina coach in the best possible fashion with victory over Western in their one and only trial game.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

