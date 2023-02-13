AARON Gorrell kicked off his tenure as Riverina coach in the best possible fashion with victory over Western in their one and only trial game.
The biggest names in Group Nine came together and thrived in a 26-18 victory over a highly-rated Western outfit at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy, Tumut counterpart Zac Masters and Temora flyer Hamish Starr shone as Riverina showed they mean business ahead of the start of their Country Championships campaign next month.
Gorrell, in charge of the Riverina men's open team for the first time, could not have been happier with his team's first hit-out.
"It was good. We got what we wanted out of it," Gorrell said.
"Obviously it was the first hit-out for everyone for the year, so there were a few cobwebs but effort wise and commitment was all there, which was pleasing because it's stuff you can't coach or you can't change.
"We were a little bit clunky but again, it was a trial, so it was to be expected but there were some pleasing signs there and a bit of stuff that we can work towards for that first game against Monaro."
While the scoreline wasn't a focus, Gorrell was pleased to see Riverina come out on top.
"I'd much rather win than lose," he said.
"Lachie Bristow will come in to our 17 and there were a couple who didn't play in that trial that will be pushing for the 17 come March so I think we're only going to get better so there were a lot of pleasing things.
"I think playing in quarters hindered us a bit, we'd get into the grind and be getting on top and it would be quarter time so then we'd have to start again. But, it probably worked well. You don't get much from running away with a trial.
"It made us get back into the grind and start all over again and that's what we're going to need to do once the whips are cracking so I'm very pleased with how it went and a few blokes put their hand up for selection for that."
One player to throw their hand up for selection was Temora youngster Billy Reardon, who worked tirelessly in a strong display in the second row.
"I don't really think we had a bad (player)," Gorrell said.
"The starting forward pack were really good. Billy Reardon played the first 70 minutes in the back row and he just never lets you down. He turns up, it was really hot out there and he would have easily stayed out there for the full 80 if I'd let him."
Gorrell said the performance of the squad made for some tough decisions heading into Riverina's opening game against Monaro in Canberra on March 5.
"We've got some nice headaches," Gorrell said.
"It's probably the worst part of the job, telling blokes they've missed out, but I'd rather have that than not.
'It was very positive from that, we got everything we wanted out of it and we've just got to keep working for the next few weeks and make sure we're ready for Monaro."
The only disappointing aspect of the trial was a back injury to Temora front rower Zach Starr.
But Gorrell has deliberately created a big Riverina squad to help cover losses like that.
"We've kept a fairly biggish squad. I'm planning on going longer than one game so for us to be there at the end, we're going to need a big squad who's competing each week at training and putting pressure on those blokes who are in the first 17," he said.
Meantime, there was no joy for Riverina in the under 16 and 18s boys games.
Western thumped Riverina 54-12 in the Laurie Daley Cup and were also way too good, winning 38-6, in the Andrew Johns Cup on Sunday.
