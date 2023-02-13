WAGGA City Wanderers new-look attack was on display in full force as the CPL club continued their build up towards the season proper on the weekend.
The Wanderers took part in a round-robin pre-season trial day alongside Albury City and Pascoe Cup premiers Leeton United at Gissing Oval on Sunday.
The Wanderers overcame an early deficit to defeat Albury 3-1 and then piled on seven unanswered goals against Leeton United, who were on the back up.
Jake Ploenges cashed in on Wanderers' dominance and finished the two 40 minute fixtures with five goals.
Returning Wanderer Tyler Allen scored a couple, while Nick Forsyth also snared his first goal for his new club.
Wanderers coach Ross Morgan was happy with both fixtures.
"Yeah it was really good. It was a good hit-out. Multiple games over the shorter format, 40 minutes a game, which was good," Morgan said.
"It was a good opportunity for both squads to get some decent game minutes."
Allen, playing in defence, was among those to impress Morgan.
"Tyler Allen did really well. He's been playing as a left back and he's been getting forward and he popped up with a couple of good goals," he said.
"He linked up well with Chaise (Donetto) on the left. They seem to have a good understanding.
"And then Jake Ploenges, I think he finished up with five goals on the day. He looked really good in front of goal. He looked good up front with Nick and Nick opened up his account as well, which was great."
Morgan liked the way his team responded to Albury City's early goal.
"In the Albury game, they took the lead really early against us, which probably shocked the lads and it was good, the reaction," he said.
"We got straight back on the offensive, we kept possession really well, dominated possession and created plenty of chances and finished 3-1 up."
Morgan was also pleased to see a number of players take the opportunity when presented on Sunday.
"Leeton had a mix of first, reserve and third graders. They backed up from a 40 minute game straight into our game," he explained.
"We kept the ball again, lots of good build up play. We got Pat Okot on the ball, further forward, on the right hand side, he created a few chances.
"Then young Zac Steele, he took his chance, he came on with 20 minutes to go, he's been training really well in the pre-season and he had three long range efforts and was unlucky not to score a couple."
The Wanderers will continue their build-up to the season proper with a trial against the Albury-based Boomers FC at Gissing Oval on Sunday week.
Wagga City Wanderers 3 d Albury City 1
Wagga City Wanderers 7 d Leeton United 0
Wagga City Wanderers under 23s 1 drew with Albury City 1
Wagga City Wanderers under 23s 3 d Leeton United 0
Leeton United 1 d Albury City 0
