Commonwealth Bank postpones Junee branch closure following senate inquiry announcement

Updated February 13 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Junee Shire Council mayor Neil Smith says the fight to save the towns only bank is not over. Picture by Madeline Begley

Junee's last bank will stay open until the end of the year after the Commonwealth Bank announced it would postpone the closure until after a Senate inquiry into regional bank closures is completed.

