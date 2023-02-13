Radka Kahlefeldt has continued her strong form in the Riverina Tri Series with her scoring another great result in the Ganmain Triathlon on Sunday.
Kahlefeldt was the first female across the line for the second race in a row and finished third overall behind Ed Langdon and Jared Kahlefeldt.
This is Radka's first time competing in the local series with her really pleased with her results over the first two races.
"Yes I'm really happy with that," Kahlefeldt said.
"I've loved both events and it was a beautiful family trip as Ruby raced as well in the sub-junior events.
"We had a good time and Brad and I were impressed with how many people turned up for the events.
"It's just awesome to see how sporty the surrounding towns of Wagga are."
Following a solid turn out at the The Rock last weekend, Ganmain continued with the momentum with 292 participants registering for a race at the Ganmain Sportsground.
This included 101 entrants in the open sprint race while they also had a record amount of entries in the junior and sub-junior events.
While used to travelling all around the country and sometimes overseas to compete, it has been a pleasant change for Kahlefeldt to race closer to home.
"It's actually amazing," she said.
"Normally a weekend's racing takes three or four days out of your normal schedule with packing, travelling and then coming back.
"These ones are over and done in a half-day and we can still do jobs and stuff with the family.
"It's really good and it is also really good training for me because I'm usually doing the longer stuff so it's at a much slower pace."
Radka finished the race in an impressive 58:43 with her enjoying the challenge of competing against brother-in-law Jared who finished just ahead of her in 57:30.
"It was so good to race with him," she said.
"He was really good in triathlon about five years back, but then he actually sold his time time trial.
"I think he felt like he wanted to do it again and borrowed a bike from a friend and smashed it.
"He did so well and it was great to see him racing, it was good trying to chase him but he's still a really good runner."
Radka and her husband Brad are supporting the series through their Wagga Swim Hub business this year in the hopes of trying to promote more people to get involved in the sport.
She was excited to see so many kids getting involved over the first two weekends of the series and hopeful that they stay interested in triathlon.
"It is amazing to watch them," Kahlefeldt said.
"It's just really inspiring and it's really great for them to be involved in the sport."
