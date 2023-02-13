The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Radka Kahlefeldt has continued her strong form in the Riverina Tri Series with another great result in the Ganmain Triathlon

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radka Kahlefeldt has been the first female across the line at both The Rock and Ganmain and finished on the overall podium at both events. Picture from Brad Kahlefeldt

Radka Kahlefeldt has continued her strong form in the Riverina Tri Series with her scoring another great result in the Ganmain Triathlon on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.