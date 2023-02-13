Wagga's First Nations residents were pleasantly surprised by a big show of support at a National Apology Day commemoration hosted by Wagga City Council on Monday.
The day was an opportunity for Wagga's young Wiradjuri/Wiradyuri people from various primary and high schools to raise their voices.
Wagga High School year 11 Wiradjuri student Eva Tseros said she was pleasantly surprised to see the number of people who united to mark the day.
"It was a big day, I was surprised to see how many people showed up, it's good to see," she said.
"To see all of the schools getting involved is amazing."
Miss Tseros was around nine years old and in year four when she found out about her culture and she has worked tirelessly to embrace and explore it ever since.
"It was a shock and we're still finding out things about ourselves now," she said.
Miss Tseros hopes to see other First Nations children learning about their culture from as young as possible, which is why she has been vocal about her thoughts.
While optimistic, Miss Tseros said she would like to see more respect on the streets.
"Still to this day I still see people judging First Nations people, I would like to see a lot more change in the future," she said.
It is also why days like National Apology Day, where First Nations culture is recognised, matter.
Wagga City Council's Aboriginal Community Development Officer Bernard Higgins said he has noticed a lot more First Nations youth starting to find their place within the community.
First Nations people have been fighting for a long time to be heard," he said.
"When you have an event like today where you have such a huge turnout, all of the kids are going to leave feeling welcomed in the community and that makes you feel less scared to speak up."
While Mr Higgins is proud of the First Nations people leading the way in Wagga, he acknowledges that there is still more work to be done.
"There are a number of Aboriginal children still being taken away from their families and put into foster care and they are commonly put into non-indigenous homes," he said.
"I know the National Apology was specifically for the stolen generations, but we still have issues with closing the gap in education and health.
"There has been progress, but I believe things like voice to parliament may be ways towards a more symbolic change."
Taylor Dodge
