Wagga's unique awards ceremony that recognises disability employees and the employers who support them, is returning for 2023.
The Rotary Club of Wagga's Shine Awards was established in 2011 to celebrate the often unacknowledged contributions people with disabilities make to our community.
Rotarian Alan Lean introduced the concept, which has been on hiatus since the pandemic began, and he said it's an important event on the community calendar.
"Particularly for our disability and our service support people, they really get behind it," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's recognition of people with all kinds of disabilities doing a job ... it really is important, it's important to them and really changes their lives."
Being involved with steady employment and meeting and interacting with people regularly can make those with disabilities feel involved in the community, Mr Lean said.
And the event also recognises the support that employers provide to these members of staff.
"To be able to do something regularly, to be involved, to feel like they are worthwhile and achieving and going places," Mr Lean said.
The Shine Award nominations are open now and close on March 10. Nominations can be entered online here.
The winners will be announced at a special function held in the Wagga City Council Chambers on March 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.