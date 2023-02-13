Youth health, cancer screening rates, and socio-economic factors contributing to poor health outcomes are all key areas of concern the local health advisory committee want to address this year.
The committee, also known as LHAC, met last week for the first time to begin planning how best to help improve the local health district's overall health and wellbeing.
The LHAC chair Garth Hungerford said they had narrowed down their scope to about five key areas included youth mental and physical health, cervical cancer screening rates, and socio-economic barriers to services.
"They're just some of the things we're looking at," he said.
"In the next month or so, we'll sit down, grind the hard numbers and look at who we can partner with and what they can do for the local community."
The committee reviewed data collated by the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN), which put together health needs assessments for the health district and individual local government areas (LGAs).
In Wagga's profile, it found there were concerning rates of childhood obesity within among both males and females aged two to 17. The rate for boys was 20.2 per 100,000, while the rate for girls was 10.7.
Statewide, the rates were 17.7 and 7.3, respectively.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The overview also found Wagga had a higher rate of possession and use of cannabis and methamphetamine compared to the state and MPHN rate.
Senior manager for population, health and planning data Jason Bennie said among Wagga's profile, there was a higher prevalence of people living with a diagnosed mental health condition.
"In the Wagga region, the prevalence of those aged zero to 14 [living with a mental health condition] was about 12 per cent higher than other LGAs in the area," he said.
"That was also the same for people aged over 50, so there's a high prevalence there."
Mr Bennie said results from a study looking at emerging issues across the MPHN found declines in cervical cancer screening and a rise in homelessness, both contributing to health outcomes for Riverina residents.
He said the data collection is not only "vital" to the day-to-day operations of the MPHN, but also means he and others can investigate emerging issues like homeless and the drop in cervical screening to learn how to address the issues.
"With the example of mental health, [we can] work out which areas in the Wagga LGA mental health is more of a problem," he said.
"Looking at substance possession and use, we don't really have good tracking, but we commission activities where people can access help and [the data shows] that the majority is within a slightly older population.
"I suspect if younger people are having substance use issues, they're not accessing the help."
Areas like mental health are something already at the front of Mr Hungerford's mind at the LHAC, having led a project last year to distribute wristbands with a QR code to mental health help information to Riverina school students.
The similar ideas have been adopted at other LHACs, and Mr Hungerford said they have also ordered more to hand out to students.
"We'd like to see that happen with the wristbands every year," he said.
The next LHAC meeting will be held in the next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.