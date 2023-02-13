Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has landed a huge recruit ahead of the upcoming season welcoming ruckman Sam De Sousa back to the Goannas.
De Sousa, who made the Riverina League Team of the Year in 2021 has spent the past 12 months teaching in the Tiwi Islands however is set to be moving to Wagga in June for three months.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was excited to be welcoming the ruck back to the Goannas with him expected to be available from round six onwards.
"Sam definitely is the icing on our recruitment cake," Rowe said.
"James Scott is going into his fifth year at the club and he has played some really good footy for us in the ruck, but he has got other strings to his bow.
"He probably played his best footy as our third tall back and we've probably played our best footy as a unit when he is that position.
"Tom Smith also debuted last year and only went out of the side due to stress fractures and we are really looking forward to seeing what Tom's development looks like this year and he will get plenty of opportunity as well.
"But with Sam, we just get a genuine tried and true ruckman and he's a guy who has rucked at NEAFL level."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While not having played a whole lot of footy since his departure from the Goannas, De Sousa has played eight games for the Tiwi Bombers in the NTFL with him sharing the ruck duties with Majak Daw.
After having such a massive impact at the Goannas in 2021, Rowe was looking forward to seeing what De Sousa could achieve in his return to the RFL.
"For us in 2021 he was a team of the year player and I felt it was really the first time that someone had been somewhere in and around the level of Jacob Olsson," he said.
"That's no disrespect to the number of really good ruckman that have come into the competition over the last few years, but Sam is the complete package as a ruckman.
"He is great at organising a stoppage, his hands are really good and he certainly influences the game around the ground.
"He can also take marks down the line and rests forward and takes marks inside 50."
The Goannas have also signed Wilson Morshead, with the inside midfielder making the move across to Mangoplah Sportsground from Queanbeyan.
Since making his first grade debut at the Tigers in 2017, Morshead has played eight games at the top level with Rowe looking forward to seeing what he can do with a few more opportunities at the Goannas.
"I'm really excited to see what Wilson has got," he said.
"He is definitely looking at this as an opportunity for him to have a breakout season as a senior footballer.
"He's been starved of opportunities within a terrific club in Queanbeyan, the club has been the most successful club in AFL Canberra over the last couple of years.
"They've had certainly the best midfield, so it's been very hard for him to break into that team and to break into that midfield.
"He's well aware that he's got a lot of prove at senior level, but he has had a handful of games experience at first grade level for Queanbeyan and has no doubt learnt from the best."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.