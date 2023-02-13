The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has announced the return of ruck Sam De Sousa while they have also announced the signing of Wilson Morshead

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:05pm
Sam De Sousa is a huge addition to the Goannas side with him adding to an impressive list of recruits for the upcoming Riverina League season. Picture from MCUE Goannas

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has landed a huge recruit ahead of the upcoming season welcoming ruckman Sam De Sousa back to the Goannas.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

