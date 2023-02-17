High-quality build sure to impress

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This home is an exemplary Zac Jones Constructions custom-built home located in one of the fastest-growing suburbs in Wagga Wagga.
"You will fall in love with this brand new four-bedroom family home, offering a number of luxurious extras backed by superior quality of finishes," selling agent Mark Macarthur said.
"As you open the front door, you are overwhelmed with scale and proportions along with a modern luxury atmosphere."
The interiors are divine with 2.95 metre high ceilings, engineered timber floors and a custom designer kitchen.
The airy main bedroom offers natural elements and feature walls, and includes a fully equipped walk-in robe with ample storage, custom cabinetry and gorgeous rattan accents.
Continue through to a luxurious and spacious ensuite that is spacious, with a beautiful stone bench top, double basin, feature tiling and a walk-in waterfall shower.
A curved feature wall leads into the main open-plan living area and kitchen where no expense has been spared.
The kitchen boasts stone bench-tops, an impressively built walk-in butlers pantry and PITT cooktops incorporated into the bench top. There is also a large servery window opening onto the entertaining area, a window splashback which soaks up the views and timber shelving.
"The resort-like qualities will make this the heart of the home and a place you will always want to entertain in," Mark said.
The two expansive living areas allow for flexibility, with one currently being used as a kids retreat.
There is an impressive outdoor entertaining area which includes a stone-clad fireplace, making the most of the elevated views and feature landscaping.
The additional bedrooms include built-in robes, plantation shutters, ceiling fans and quality wool carpet. There's also a dedicated office space.
The family bathroom features a free-standing bath, double walk-through shower and quality brushed-gold fittings. The large laundry continues with the gold accents, hanging rail and stone benches.
Ducted gas heating, ceiling fans and evaporative cooling throughout ensures comfort all year.
Minutes from Charles Sturt University, Estella Public School and a short drive to Wagga's central business district.
