Letters: The cold, hard facts of a rental freeze

Ray Goodlass and the local Greens have a weird solution to the housing rental crisis ("Greens push for rent freeze", February 11).
A freeze on rent payments might indeed see a handful of existing renters save a few dollars; lucky them. Sadly, it would be a calamity for everyone else.
Many landlords would simply shift to Airbnb to avoid the income freeze, removing their property from the already thin permanent rental market. This makes it even harder to find rental housing, not easier.
Other landlords will sell out of property entirely and invest their money where it's more welcome - less rental housing available again. Still others will set initial rent higher - at where they want it to be in twelve months - offset any future Green-freeze; also inflating entry level affordability for new renters. The proposed legislation is best understood in the context of the wider Greens agenda, "to force a major redistribution of wealth" in Australia, as revealed in this newspaper by Mr Goodlass himself ("Morrison hopes voters ignore real threats", Jan 15, 2022). Just like in all those other happy socialist Utopias.
Nevertheless, Mr Goodlass has clearly done his research, making the startling discovery that Wagga rents are "not quite as high" as in Sydney. Gosh! Really?
If the Greens are ever put in charge of food-for-thought, we'll have to ask the UN for famine relief.
In his review on February 11 [Weekend Advertiser] of Ian Hodges' book "He belonged to Wagga: the Great War, the AIF and returned soldiers in an Australian country town", your reviewer Michael McKernan downgrades farmer soldiers with his statement, "The brash bush soldier was largely a myth".
I was born in Wagga Wagga and lived my early and teenage years on the family farm in Junee Reefs, half way between Junee and Temora. There is a very well maintained war memorial next to the Junee Reefs Community Hall. It lists the names of all from the district who served in each World War, and identifies those who were killed.
The mortality rate of local men in World War I was 30 per cent, causing great grief to those families and to the community.
NSW recently announced a relatively ambitious emissions reductions target of 70 per cent fewer emissions by 2035.
Yet, major political parties have provided permission for Santos to continue progress on pipelines for its high-emitting Narrabri Gas Project. Santos plans to develop about 850 gas wells in the Pilliga Forest, which is the largest remaining temperate woodland in eastern Australia.
The project is estimated to result in 130 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over its lifetime. That's more than one-quarter of Australia's total annual emissions.
Almost two years after the International Energy Agency concluded that further investment in fossil fuels was not compatible with keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, meaning that the Narrabri Gas Project is both inappropriate and recklessly unsafe.
Unfortunately, major political parties continue to support business as usual over a healthy climate future for our children.
