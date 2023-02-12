Wagga trainer Jack Strutt's stellar run with Stagger Out Lee has continued with her taking out the Zoom Top group one at The Meadows on Saturday night.
Despite being one of the outsiders of the field, Stagger Out Lee ($27) led home the Brendan Pursell-trained Moraine Suzie to claim the $75,000 purse in the 730m feature.
Jumping from box six, Stagger Out Lee settled in behind the Jeffrey Britton-trained Korda before dropping to third behind the Jodie Lord-trained Cawbourne Magic.
On the last turn she made her move running three wide past Korda and Cawbourne Magic to claim a strong victory.
Despite some solid recent form, including a second place finish in the Newcastle Cup, the win is her first since taking out the $100,000 Bold Trease final at Sandown.
With two group one wins now to her name, Stagger Out Lee has cemented herself as one of country's best current stayers.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.