The Daily Advertiser

Stagger Out Lee has taken out her second group one race for Wagga trainer Jack Strutt

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 12 2023 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stagger Out Lee with Jack Strutt. Picture by Jason McKeown Photograpy

Wagga trainer Jack Strutt's stellar run with Stagger Out Lee has continued with her taking out the Zoom Top group one at The Meadows on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.