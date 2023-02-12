The Daily Advertiser

Sparring scores at Moonee Valley to provide Ron Stubbs with his fifth metropolitan win of the season

By Matt Malone
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 7:00pm
Sparring, with Jamie Kah in the saddle, races to victory at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Picture by Moonee Valley Racing Club

LAST-START Moonee Valley winner Sparring is likely to feature over the Albury Gold Cup carnival.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

