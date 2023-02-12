LAST-START Moonee Valley winner Sparring is likely to feature over the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs' continued his brilliant run of form on Friday night when Sparring made it back-to-back wins at Moonee Valley.
Jamie Kah gave Sparring ($2.50) every chance as he scored a stylish victory in the $60,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap (955m).
"He loves the 955," Stubbs said.
"We would have been happy to lead. Jamie said they went too quick so she took a sit behind. When he cruised up at the top of the straight, the confidence level grew. The second horse made up good ground on him but I didn't panic, he looked like he was in control."
Sparring's win was Stubbs' fifth metropolitan victory this season. He also boasts eight winners from his last 22 starters.
A modest Stubbs conceded his stable was exceeding his expectations.
"It's unbelievable," Stubbs said.
"You're wanting to go well and hope they do but it's well above expectations at the moment.
"We've just moved into new stables not that long ago and basically at that same time the run started. It's all worked perfectly. I'm not on my own, there's a lot behind the scenes who work hard to get there too."
Stubbs has not decided what's next for Sparring but he is keen on a race at the Albury carnival next month.
Stubbs won the 900m Flat Knacker last year with Boss Lady Rocks and believes the $75,000 feature on March 24 would be perfect for Sparring.
"We don't have anything particularly (planned). We're stepping him through his classes," Stubbs said.
"The Flat Knacker at Albury is on the radar. There's six weeks until that so what we do between times I'm not sure yet. I'm obviously looking at the Moonee Valley calendar."
Sparring is two from two at Moonee Valley and boasts a record of three wins from eight starts.
Tap 'N' Run also went around at Moonee Valley on Friday night but never saw daylight in the straight and finished seven lengths behind the winner in ninth spot.
After finishing second to Another One in last year's SDRA Country Championships Qualifier, Tap 'N' Run will now go straight into the $150,000 feature.
"Unfortunately. I went to the races wanting to get a good first 200 and a good last 200," Stubbs said.
"John Allen rode him perfectly in he put him in a good position to start with because he can drop out and just drop the bit. He had him travelling where we wanted him but unfortunately in the straight he had nowhere to go.
"I was happy in a sense that he was parked behind them looking like he wanted to finish it off but it was unproven and there is that disappointment that you didn't actually see it happen."
