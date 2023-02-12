SOUTH Wagga kept their top two chances alive with a five-wicket demolition of Wagga RSL on Saturday.
The reigning Wagga Cricket champions flexed their might at Wagga Cricket Ground and ripped through the undermanned Bulldogs for 93.
South Wagga reached the total without trouble in the 27th over, for the loss of just five wickets.
Jake Scott led the chase with an unbeaten 40 with Sam Smith taking three wickets for Wagga RSL.
Scott also claimed 3-6 off 3.5 overs with the ball, with Nathan Cooke (3-17) and Jed Guthrie (3-25) also grabbing three wickets each.
Brad McMillan was the only shining light with the bat for Wagga RSL, scoring 37 not out, but he ran out of partners in the end.
The loss drops Wagga RSL to third on the ladder and cements finals for South Wagga, as well as keeping their top two hopes alive.
The Blues are now a game off second spot with two rounds remaining.
