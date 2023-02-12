Labor's shadow minister for regional transport and roads has criticised the NSW government's inaction for not reclassifying 15,000 kilometres of country roads, three years after it was promised.
Jenny Aitchison was in Wagga on Sunday, February 12, with the electorate's Labor candidate Keryn Foley to talk about the electorate's key issues regarding roads and transport.
She said the government had "failed to deliver" a key election promise from 2019 to reclassify 15,000km of council roads to either regional or state management.
"To date, zero roads have been transferred in the regions," she said.
"Council's have been bearing the brunt of maintenance, particularly over the flooding that we've had over the last three years.
"The government needs to come clean on that report."
As part of the project, councils outside of metropolitan Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle could apply to reclassify roads to regional or state in order to ease road maintenance bills.
According to an interim report by an independent panel in 2021, Junee Shire Council applied for five roads to be reclassified as regional roads.
These include Byrnes Road, Edgar, William, Ducker, and Lorne Streets. The independent panel supported the application.
In the Northern Riverina, Transport for NSW applied for Showground Road in West Wyalong to be reclassified as a state road, but for others, including Reg Rattey Drive, Main, and Neeld Streets to be classified down from state to local roads.
The report said both were supported by Bland Shire Council and the panel.
The panel's final report was handed down in November last year, but has not been released to the public.
"We need to see the report, because the problem is that the government has kept this a secret," Ms Aitchison said.
"It's got to be something that tells us and guides us because at the moment, it feels like everyone's being told it's an evidence based project.
"The evidence never arrived so no decision has been made."
The state government also allocated $250 million to upgrade all roads transferred to regional or state management.
Ms Foley also used the meeting to discuss upgrades to rail level crossings and footpaths for people with disability.
"The disability access issues [in Wagga] are around funding upgrades to railway crossings and upgrading the footpaths," she said.
"So that people with disability and anyone, including a mother pushing a pram can use the roads and it's accessible to them. "
Ms Aitchison said they had also been speaking with disability transport providers about funding needs to support disability access everywhere.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
