Sarah Hogan experienced a successful trip back home to Wagga over the weekend with her Melbourne Rebels side claiming a 36-12 victory over ACT Brumbies in their Super W trial.
Hogan thought that it was fantastic that Wagga had the opportunity to host a double header of professional rugby union and was glad that she could be a part of it.
"It's great to bring high quality rugby to the Riverina and to Wagga," Hogan said.
"We are all about giving back to the community and we want these younger girls to look at us and go I want to be a Rebel like her and have a good platform so they can get there."
While having a lot of friends and family watching on, it was a very pro-Brumbies crowd with Hogan admitting it was a bit strange being similar to an enemy in her home town.
"Yeah it kinda was strange," she said.
"But rugby is such a great sport where everyone is really quite close knit and are friends.
"I do have friends playing for the Brumbies, but as soon as you cross that white line it's game on and then after we are back to being friends."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Two of Hogan's friends lining up for the Brumbies were Harriet Elleman and Apryll Green with her loving the opportunity to go up against them back home in Wagga.
"It's so good to see them shine," she said.
"They are both such incredible rugby players and there is so many other girls from Wagga who are just killing it.
"I love watching them play and I love playing against them."
Hogan also was very proud of the efforts of her Rebels side, with them set to have another couple of trial games coming up against Western Force in Western Australia before taking on the Brumbies again in Albury in a few weeks time.
"It was good that we could get up today," she said.
"I'm super proud of everyone, I think it was 36-12 and we are super stoked and will humbly take the win."
Hogan said the Rebels are building up nicely ahead of their round one match against Queensland Reds on March 25 with them getting some nice confident out of their trial games.
"The side is going really well," she said.
"It's really about making sure our forwards and backs stay connected as a whole unit.
"We are sticking to our structure, but also giving it flair and making sure we execute and turn the hard work into points."
With such a large crowd in attendance for yesterday's trial,Hogan thought it was fantastic to see the growth in exposure for women's rugby union and women's sport as a whole.
"Our whole motto as women rugby players at the Melbourne Rebels is we are rebel like her," she said.
"Because we want those younger girls to look at us and be able to see us.
"Being able to have this platform and being able to help raise awareness of women's sport and women's rugby we really appreciate it."
