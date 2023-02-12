The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 12 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Sarah Hogan was excited to grab a victory in front of friends and family back home as her Rebels side claimed a 36-12 victory against ACT Brumbies in their Super W trial game. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sarah Hogan experienced a successful trip back home to Wagga over the weekend with her Melbourne Rebels side claiming a 36-12 victory over ACT Brumbies in their Super W trial.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

