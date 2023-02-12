IT WAS mission accomplished for Albury trainer Kym Davison as Jack's All Magic captured the Tumut Cup on Saturday.
Davison opted to take Jack's All Magic to Tumut in a bid to earn some much-needed ratings points and it came off as the five-year-old made it four wins from his last five starts with victory in the $19,000 Garry Gillespie Constructions Tumut Cup (1400m).
Simon Miller timed his run to perfection on Jack's All Magic ($4.00), running down race leader, Eamonn's Memory ($7.50), in the shadows of the past to win by a short neck.
The $3.60 favourite, Buzz 'N' Joe, was two lengths back in third.
The Tumut trip was all about qualifying Jack's All Magic for the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury a fortnight later and the plan came off for Davison.
"The reason we went there was the aim was to get that horse into the Championships," Davison explained.
"He was on 66 and there's about five horses around that 65, 66, 67 that are vying for two or three spots by the looks of it.
"I could have run him in the race (at Wagga) on Thursday and the way (Our Last Cash) won, I'm glad I didn't do that. I'd only be going for second I think on his performance.
"So we took the easiest option, even though the track wouldn't suit him, being a tight turning track, I thought his ability would get him over the line, which it did."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Davison admitted he thought he might have to settle for second place when Eamonn's Memory kicked away rounding the final turn.
Miller took off early in pursuit and lucky he did as Jack's All Magic arrived just in time.
"We were going to come across and hopefully lob third or fourth but we were back third last, three and four wide the whole way on a tight turning track and giving six kilos to the horse out in front," Davison said.
"But to the horse's credit, he took off at the 600, he got a bit unbalanced at the turn and the leader kicked away again so I thought we're going to run second, we'll get a couple of points but to the horse's credit, he's a real trier and wants to win and he knuckled down and got in with the last few strides.
"If you get into a dog fight, you want him on your side.
"I've been to Tumut a few times and been lucky enough up there but it's the first time we've had a runner in the cup. It's a lovely little track and I love supporting the club."
Jack's All Magic was bred by Jake Stockton, of harness racing's Wingate Farm, and he races the son of Magic Albert with a group of connections.
It will now be full steam ahead to the Country Championships, however, with Miller booked to ride Our Last Cash, Davison is looking for a new jockey.
"The plan was always to give him a freshen and have that trial. If I was in the race, I would have gone to Wagga, but to make sure I thought I'll try that way and it's worked out in our favour," Davison said.
"He trialled well with Participator. Look, Participator had his measure in the trial but my bloke, when he gets down into a dog fight, he'll find.
"He had a good blow (on Saturday) so he improved a bit on that. And on his home track, he'll be very competitive."
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding and jockey Jake Duffy dominated the Tumut meeting as they combined for a winning treble.
Big Day Out ($3.90) took out the Tumut Sprint (1000m), while they were also successful with Fox Appeal ($1.30) and Toronto Rain ($3.70).
