A SIX-goal haul from Monique Bullock helped Coolamon continue their undefeated start to the Southern NSW AFL Women's competition.
Bullock capitalised on constant supply from Coolamon's midfield as the Hoppers ran out convincing winners over Brookdale, 9.5 (59) to 0.0 (0) at Maher Oval on Friday night.
Bullock proved too much to handle for the Brookdale defence as she went on to kick six of Coolamon's nine goals for the game.
It continued a strong start to the season for the new-look Hoppers, who are yet to concede a goal after a 27-point win over Temora in the opening round.
New Coolamon women's coach Mark Carroll couldn't have been happier with the performance against Brookdale.
"The girls played damn well. They did really well," Carroll said.
Bullock took her goal tally to nine after kicking three out of Coolamon's four in the opening round.
Carroll said Bullock finished off the good work of her teammates.
"She's a pretty talented girl. She plays a bit of league as well," he said.
"We were getting a fair bit of ball in there. With that big ground at Maher Oval, it probably suited us, we've got some good running girls so it probably suited us that bit of extra space.
"She finished off the good work of our midfield and half-back. It didn't really get past there and we kept punching it in there."
With Coolamon having won their first two games by big margins, they have announced themselves as one of the big improvers after a fair debut season last year.
Carroll, having switched from men's coach to the women's over the off-season, is unsure how far Coolamon can go.
"It's my first go at this and I don't know what to expect, even the first game we played, I had no idea what was going to happen. I knew we had some handy girls there. There's only six or seven from last year," he said.
"We're in group B, which from last year is the weakest group but at the end of the day, I don't think it matters, when you come to finals it's the top four from that group and the top four from this group.
"I don't really know. We've played Brookdale and we've played Temora. Temora, they had plenty of numbers, but it was their first hit-out so we were happy to win there. And then we had a win against Brookdale, and it was their first game for the year. So I'm not sure what might be ahead of us but the girls are really embracing it, are up and about and are playing some really good footy. I think we'll only get better.
"The girls are really enjoying it and I'm enjoying it as well. There is some pretty talented girls there. I'm not sure where that's going to lead us but that's why it's exciting. You go along and you don't really know what's going to happen. I'm really enjoying it because it's pure. The girls just enjoy it."
Aside from Bullock in attack, Coolamon was well served by Brianna Hanrahan, Lauren Jolliffe and Jeane Van Der Merwe.
Samantha Creasy was Brookdale's best in defeat.
In other Pool B games on Friday night, Turvey Park continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 27-point win over Temora.
Marrar bounced back from their opening round loss with Amy Hart kicking six goals in a 105-point belting of Wagga Tigers.
In Pool A, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong continued on their winning way with a 49-point win over Charles Sturt University.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park also made it two from two with a 40-point win over East Wagga-Kooringal, while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes enjoyed a 36-point victory over North Wagga.
POOL A
GGGM Lions Women 3.2 5.4 6.5 8.8 (56)
CSU Bushpigs Women 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: S.Davey 2, E.Walsh 2, A.Fisher 1, A.Hamblin 1, A.Sase 1, R.Bennett 1; CSU Bushpigs Women: G.Bradbury 1
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: L.Anderson, A.Kenny, H.Roach, A.Hamblin, K.Logan, A.Sase; CSU Bushpigs Women: M.Sheahan, M.McKinley, T.Cropper, K.Tyack
Collingullie GP Demons Women 2.2 5.4 5.4 6.5 (41)
EWK Hawks Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Collingullie GP Demons Women: L.Read 1, M.Chisholm 1, L.Wilson 1, S.Carroll 1, E.Guastella 1, T.Stone 1;
BEST: Collingullie GP Demons Women: R.Kennedy, S.Carroll, G.Kennedy, E.Gallagher, L.Guastella, T.Stone; EWK Hawks Women: I.Cooper, K.Bettens, A.Watkins, K.Bloomfield, C.Green, J.Edwards.
MCUE Goannas Women 2.2 3.2 5.6 7.7 (49)
North Wagga Saints Women 0.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: MCUE Goannas Women: K.Abbott 3, C.Neiberding 2, M.Garrod 1, A.Wood 1; North Wagga Saints Women: S.Balchin 1, E.Pollard 1
BEST: MCUE Goannas Women: S.Kissane, J.Plater, A.Wood, C.Holland, K.Abbott, C.O'Loughlin; North Wagga Saints Women: E.Pollard, S.Harmer, M.Hyland, S.Balchin, O.Pollard, K.Scroope.
POOL B
Coolamon Hoppers Women 1.1 6.2 6.5 9.5 (59)
Brookdale Bluebells Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: M.Bullock 6, C.Mcgrath 2, J.Barrett 1;
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: B.Hanrahan, M.Bullock, L.Jolliffe, J.van der Merwe, S.Bowley, Z.leary; Brookdale Bluebells Women: S.Creasy, K.Crowther, R.Hyde, C.Lane, S.Salau, A.Burkinshaw
Marrar Bombers Women (107)
Wagga Tigers Women (2)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers Women: A.Hart 6, I.Cunningham 3, E.Graham 2, M.Walshe 1, P.McKelvie Hill 1, S.Broughton 1, K.Hofert 1, A.Ghirardello 1;
BEST: Marrar Bombers Women: I.Cunningham, A.Ghirardello, A.Hart, E.Graham, K.Ghirardello, M.Broughton; Wagga Tigers Women: Not submitted.
Turvey Park Bulldogs Women 1.1 2.1 3.2 5.3 (33)
Temora Kangaroos Women 0.2 0.6 0.6 0.6 (6)
GOALS: Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: J.Pinney 1, K.Connolly 1, D.Sheppard 1, L.Chisholm 1, B.Baldwin 1;
BEST: Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: D.Sheppard, J.Wendt, C.Buttifant, B.Baldwin, M.Haggar, K.Connolly; Temora Kangaroos Women: M.Johnstone, M.chalmers, C.Walker, H.Derrick, A.Reinhold, B.van Egmond.
