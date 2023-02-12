The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Monique Bullock kicks six goals in Coolamon's 59-point win over Brookdale

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Dani Sheppard looks to send the ball up the field despite the chase of Temora's Zoe Harper in the Southern NSW AFL Women's competition game at Maher Oval on Friday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

A SIX-goal haul from Monique Bullock helped Coolamon continue their undefeated start to the Southern NSW AFL Women's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.