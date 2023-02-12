Wagga City has secured the minor premiership after continuing their unbeaten run in the one-day competition with a five-wicket victory against Lake Albert.
Cats captain Josh Thompson was happy with the performance from his side, especially after they bounced back strongly taking 8-35 and restricting the Bulls to 113.
"I think they were 2-70 at drinks," Thompson said.
"So to bowl them out for 114, we came together after the first drinks break and just singled out the things that just weren't good enough and what we needed to change to get ourselves back into the contest.
"We didn't really want them to get near that 200 mark, but everyone responded and we bowled them out for 113 which is really good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Thompson finished with figures of 3-7 while he was also impressed with opening pair Luke Naumann (2-26) and Louis Grigg (3-22) who are continuing to develop.
"They have been fantastic this year," he said.
"They have probably copped a few grillings, but they have taken everything in their stride.
"Everything that you talk to them about, if its structural and they can understand what's happening and why you are doing it, they seem to do the right thing and everything that comes out is 110 per cent.
"It's good to see them get a bit of reward for their efforts, I know the last three weeks they have definitely been up for the challenge and they've been in the contest as soon as the ball is in their hands.
"It's a credit to them both, I think they have got about 15 or 16 wickets each for the season and to have both of your opening bowlers with that many wickets is outstanding.
"It's probably a big reason why we have secured our minor premiership."
Chasing a relatively small total, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Cats with Nic Cawley and Jack Harper both being dismissed early by Joe Martin leaving the Cats at 2-1.
Despite the shaky start, the minor premiers rebounded nicely with Jon Nicoll (57) leading the way as they chased down the total in 26 overs.
"It was a bit of a shaky start," Thompson said.
"With 114 on the board we thought it was a good opportunity to give blokes a hit at the top of the order that probably haven't had a hit over the last month.
"It didn't go their way and they both didn't get away which is disappointing, but Eddie (Ed Grigg) got a few runs at the top and we were able to sneak home which was good."
With the minor premiership already secured and games to come against St Michaels and Kooringal to round out the season, Thompson said the last two fixtures before finals would be spent making sure his side is ready to fire come the business end of the season.
Martin (2-25) was the best of the Bulls' bowlers while Jacson Somerville (21) and Rhauri MacLeod (20) both provided some resistance to the Cats attack.
