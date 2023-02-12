The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City has claimed the minor premiership after defeating Lake Albert by five-wickets at Rawlings Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Lake Albert's Andrew Flaskas is dismissed by Louis Grigg in their clash against the Cats at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City has secured the minor premiership after continuing their unbeaten run in the one-day competition with a five-wicket victory against Lake Albert.

