The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal has jumped into second place with two rounds to play before finals after securing a 70-run victory against St Michaels

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colts captain Hamish Starr continued his solid year with the ball taking 3-14 in his side's win against St Michaels on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Kooringal's hopes of a top two finish now rest in their own hands after the Colts jumped into second position after defeating St Michaels by 70-runs at Robertson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.