Kooringal's hopes of a top two finish now rest in their own hands after the Colts jumped into second position after defeating St Michaels by 70-runs at Robertson Oval.
With games to round out the regular season against Wagga RSL and Wagga City, the Colts have the opportunity to secure a top two finish if they can win both remaining fixtures.
Colts captain Hamish Starr was happy with his team's performance with him knowing how important it was in regards to his side's finals chances.
"Yeah it was good to get the win," Starr said.
"We probably made a bit of an emphasis on it this week that we were a big chance of going into second with RSL playing South Wagga.
"To find out nearly before we got 10 overs through our game that RSL had already lost, it made it a bit more evident to everyone that we have a good chance of finishing top two."
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Colts posted 7-247 off their 50 overs with Zac Starr (51) leading the way with the bat while Mat Etchells (41no) Keenan Hanigan (30no) and Darcy Irvine (24no) helping to add some late runs to their total.
"We got off to a good start with Dutto (Andrew Dutton) moving to the top of the order," Starr said.
"It was good to see him take on that responsibility and to his credit he was hitting them well and then he was unlucky the way he got out.
"Al Smith was just doing his job at the top like he has been all year and then Zac came out and it's probably the best I've seen him play this year.
"He just played nice and straight and hit the ball hard, probably the only bad shot he played was the one he got out on unfortunately."
Etchells impressive innings was halted when an attempted ramp shot off a free hit resulted in him being hit in the lip with Starr saying that it is unlikely that he will line up to face the Bulldogs next Saturday.
Despite the unfortunate injury to Etchells, it was a pretty complete day for the Colts with them then going out and dismissing St Michaels for 177 off 45 overs.
"It probably dragged out a little bit," Starr said.
"It's hard in those situations where they were in a position where they weren't really trying to win, they were more or less batting for the sake of it.
"It's hard when they are not coming at us to create those chances, but I said to the boys after the game that even though a team is not coming at us we still need to find a way to break the game open and take a wicket."
Starr led from the front with the ball taking figures of 3-14 while Will Oliver also bowled well for the Colts taking 3-53.
Angus Grigg pieced together a nice innings for St Michaels finishing at 45no while captain Nathan Corby (33), David Garness (26) and Sam Williamson (32) also put up some solid resistance.
Corby was the pick of the St Michaels bowlers taking 2-29 while Connor McGinn (2-44) also finished with a couple of wickets.
