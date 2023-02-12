The first ever colour run raising money for the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust was deemed a success on Sunday after leaving participants brighter than when they arrived.
Held at Apex Park, the event was one of the fundraisers for Wagga Takes 2, with Wagga celebrity and singing contestant Bel Miller representing the organisation.
"We just wanted to do something a bit fun and different, colourful and for the families," she said.
"A lot of the fundraisers sometimes can be your trivia nights and all that sort of thing and the little ones miss out on that, and that's where you need to get your message across."
Sunday's colour run was more than just a fundraising opportunity, with Amie St Clair foundation founder Annette St Clair given the opportunity to educate the young participants about sun safety.
"We talked about the five ways to keep safe in the sun, I talked about skin checks and knowing your own body, knowing the skin that you're in," she said.
Mrs St Clair and her husband Peter launched the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust in honour of their daughter Amie who passed away from melanoma at 23-years-old.
The charity is now affiliated with Melanoma Institute Australia, increasing melanoma resources in Wagga and the Riverina, and facilitating education programs to raise awareness about skin cancer.
"We've had great numbers [today], as you can see, and we've now decided because everyone is having such a good time that we will look at having it as a yearly event," Mrs St Clair said.
"It's not just about raising funds, it's about raising awareness."
For Ms Miller, there's a personal connection behind her decision to help raise money for the Trust.
"Amie was a personal friend of mine 13 years ago, so I've always wanted to do something and give back," she said.
"Her mum, dad and the trust have done a wonderful job, so it's just my turn to give my part."
Wagga Takes 2 is celebrating its 14th year raising money for causes in need. Pairing well-known community members with singing mentors to put on a show for all.
