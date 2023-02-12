The Daily Advertiser

First Colour Run for Amie St Clair Trust raises money and awareness for skin safety

Georgia Rossiter
February 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Amie St Clair foundation's Annette St Clair, Wagga Takes 2 celebrity Bel Miller and event organiser Moo Hubbard. Picture by Madeline Begley

The first ever colour run raising money for the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust was deemed a success on Sunday after leaving participants brighter than when they arrived.

