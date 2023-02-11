Corey Toole has continued to build confidence ahead of the Super Rugby season with him crossing the line during ACT Brumbies Super Rugby trial win against Melbourne Rebels.
After crossing twice in their trial win last weekend against NSW Waratahs, Toole once again scored an important try as his Brumbies side prevailed 35-33.
Toole was happy with his team's performance with him glad to grab a tight win in front a large home crowd cheering on the Brumbies.
"Yeah it was awesome," Toole said.
"We had a great crowd out here, we put on a good performance and we were fortunate enough to get the win in the end."
Following the game, the field was packed with kids looking to get signatures and photos with the Brumbies side with Toole excited to see so many youngsters interested in rugby union.
"It's unreal seeing kids involved in rugby," he said.
"It's awesome to see and I think there is a bright future in rugby union."
Toole was modest regarding the popular first half try, giving the credit to his teammates who set him up perfectly to cross over.
"I didn't really do too much," he said.
"The boys inside of me set me up and it was more the system worked out well and I was just at the back end of the play."
Ahead of the Brumbies round one fixture against the Waratahs on February 24, Toole admitted the past two trial games have helped him gain some confidence ahead of his Super Rugby debut.
"It gives me a great deal of confidence after playing a few trial games," he said.
"Getting used to versing players that have played Super Rugby before.
"I'm looking forward to the season."
Toole's two trial performances have also impressed Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham who believed he did a solid job in defence holding back the surging Rebels attack.
"Yeah he is really good," Larkham said.
"We got challenged I thought on the edges today.
"The Rebels were pretty good in trying to get that ball out the back of their pods and throwing some balls over the top to their wingers.
"So our wingers were challenged today and I thought he did an excellent job there.
"Two tries last week, one try this week, he's kicked off the season really well."
