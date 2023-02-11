The Daily Advertiser

Corey Toole scored an important try as his ACT Brumbies claimed a 35-33 win against Melbourne Rebels in their Super Rugby trial at Equex Centre

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 12 2023 - 1:06pm, first published February 11 2023 - 11:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Toole was joined by family after scoring a try in the Brumbies trial win against Melbourne Rebels on Saturday night. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Corey Toole has continued to build confidence ahead of the Super Rugby season with him crossing the line during ACT Brumbies Super Rugby trial win against Melbourne Rebels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.