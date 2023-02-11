It wasn't the result she was after, but Harriet Elleman is still smiling after getting the opportunity to play back home in Wagga.
In front of an awesome crowd at Equex Centre, the ACT Brumbies proved no match for Melbourne Rebels going down 36-12 in their Super W trial game.
Despite the result, Elleman was still super pumped post-match with her loving the experience of playing in Wagga.
"Yeah absolutely it was awesome to play in front of my family and friends and to have Super Rugby and Super W Rugby come to Wagga," Elleman said.
"Obviously it wasn't the score that we wanted, but it's definitely something that we can come back from and something we can work on into the next trial periods and then into the season itself."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Starting in warm conditions, it was the Rebels who hit the scoreboard first before Faitala Moleka crossed over the line for the Brumbies and with her successful conversion gave them the lead.
Two more tries to the Rebels before halftime extended their lead out to 10-points, leaving the Brumbies with a bit of work to do in the second half.
Another try to the Rebels five minutes into the second half wasn't the start the Brumbies were after and extended the margin out to 15-points.
Sammie Wood crossed over for the Brumbies with 20 minutes to go to give them some hope, but two late tries secured the Rebels a 24-point victory.
Elleman was proud of the effort from her side with her confident they will bounce back strongly in their upcoming trial games in the coming weeks against NSW Waratahs and a rematch with the Rebels.
"I was really impressed with the team today," she said.
"There is a lot of new combos out there and lots of girls getting together for the first time and hitting that attacking defence line.
"The Rebels came out really hard and came out swinging and we expected that, but we just weren't able to get those little one percenters to work for us today.
"That's okay and we will take that back to the drawing board and work on it for the future."
Elleman was also stoked to see such a great crowd in for both games, with her adding it was great so see so many kids interested in rugby union.
"There was a huge crowd down there," she said.
"It was awesome to see everyone old friends and new, I thought maybe it was the Bentspoke beer bringing them in but actually they were down there to watch the Super W players.
"To also have the Wagga Crows down there and have them come in and run the girls on and then hang around and want to get our signatures on the posters, drink bottles, shirts and foreheads was phenomenal to see."
Elleman wasn't the only local Wagga product taking the field with her admitting that teammates Ivy Merlehan, Biola Dawa, Apryll Green and Yolanda Forsyth also loved the experience of playing in front of friends and family.
"It's so wonderful," she said.
"I don't think all of the girls from Wagga have had the opportunity to play this level of rugby in front of their family and friends.
"So to have that opportunity they are all still smiling and that's great to see."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.